Austin Peay State University Baseball’s Lyndon Glidewell Named National Pitcher of the Week

Clarksville, TN – Austin Peay State University (APSU) baseball junior pitcher Lyndon Glidewell has been named the National Pitcher of the Week by the College Baseball Foundation, Tuesday, following his memorable performance on Sunday at North Alabama.

The no-hitter in baseball is one of the greatest feats any one pitcher can accomplish. At one point in every pitcher’s life, it is a goal to do the unthinkable in the center of the diamond. That goal is to throw a no-hitter. And it happened for just the sixth time in Austin Peay State University baseball program history on Sunday.

Glidewell is a right-handed pitcher from Temecula, California. He spent his first two seasons of college ball at Orange Coast College, a two-year school in Mesa, California.

During his freshman year, he spent time coming out of the bullpen late in games, relieving pitchers 15 times over the course of his first season. He led his team with a stellar, 1.13 earned run average, allowing just four earned runs to score over 32 innings of work, finishing the year with a 2-1 record.

He moved into a starting role for the Pirates in his sophomore season in 2024, starting six times across seven appearances. He had a great first half of the season, moving to a 3-2 record and recording some great numbers in a handful of his appearances. In one of his later outings of the season, February 10, he set a single-game high by striking out 11 batters in six innings of work against Long Beach.

His success on the mound was something that any junior college pitcher would hope for in their final season at that university. But his season would end short due to an injury he suffered in his outing against Saddleback on March 16th, 2024.

At that point in a player’s career, it is a very easy decision to hang up the cleats and never step foot on the diamond as a player ever again. But head coach Roland Fanning took a shot with the kid from California because Glidewell did not want to give up on his dream.

Through his perseverance and determination, Glidewell made program history by throwing the sixth no-hitter by an individual at Austin Peay. The first time since 1996 by Mike Eikenberry – years before Glidewell even existed. With that being said, the College Baseball Foundation named him the National Pitcher of the Week. It is the first time an Austin Peay player has earned this honor.

So far this season, Glidewell has made himself a standout pitcher in the Atlantic Sun Conference. Following his win on Sunday, he is a co-leader in wins this season, with five thus far. He also ranks in the top 10 in 10 ASUN pitching categories and leads the Governors with a 3.12 ERA over 49 innings on the mound.

Coach Fanning likes to say that Glidewell is the best Game 3 starter in the country, and his performance this season reflects what Fanning has said time after time.