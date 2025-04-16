Kiwanis Club of Clarksville Gives 3,200 Books to Students at F&M Bank Arena

Clarksville, TN – For 35 years, the Kiwanis Club of Clarksville has provided free books to students in the Clarksville-Montgomery County School System (CMCSS). To date, about 120,000 books have been put into the hands of our students. These are new, high-quality books that the students can call their own.

This year, Kiwanis partnered with CMCSS and F&M Bank Arena to bring 3,200 3rd-grade students to the arena for a fantastic event in support of reading. Best-selling author Chris Grabenstein was live and in-person to talk to the students about his career and his books.

During the Kiwanis Club of Clarksville Reading Rodeo Grabenstein talked about one of his most popular books “Escape from Mr. Lemoncello’s Library.” When the students returned to their classroom, every CMCSS 3rd-grader was presented with their own copy of the book.

CMCSS handled the transportation, F&M Bank Arena hosted, and Clarksville Kiwanis purchased the books. Grabenstein published his first novel in 2005. The UT Knoxville graduate has written many children’s books, including the Agatha and Anthony award-winning Haunted Mystery series, and is a frequent collaborator with James Patterson.

Photo Gallery