APSU Baseball’s Power Surge Falls Short in Midweek Loss to Morehead State, 10-5

Clarksville, TN – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) baseball team fell to the Eagles of Morehead State University 10-5 in its midweek contest, Tuesday, at Joe Maynard Field at Raymond C. Hand Park.

How it Happened

Top 1st | Davin Pollard had the start in the midweek contest. It was his first appearance since the Atlantic Sun Conference 2023 Championship (May 25th), where he faced Stetson in a relief appearance. In his start against MSU, he got all three batters he faced to ground out on a total of six pitches in the inning.

Bottom 1st | Austin Peay State University got in the run column first on John Bay’s 16th home run of the season, a solo shot over the left field fence.

Top 2nd | Aaron Lewis began the second inning on the mound in relief for Pollard, as he was on a pitch limit. Lewis allowed a triple from the leadoff batter, JJ Dutton. Alex Kean then singled to right field, scoring Dutton on the RBI single. Andy Cisneros was the next batter, and he singled to the second baseman, Proctor, as he went to cover second base on the hit and run. Griffin Olson then laid down a sacrifice bunt, but Lewis threw the ball into right field, allowing Kean to score from second, giving the Eagles the lead. Kadin Ray came up and hit a sacrifice fly out to left field to score Cisneros. Two batters later was the leadoff man for MSU, Caden Sheridan, and he singled to left field and brought Olson in to score, extending the lead to 1-4.

Bottom 4th | Cole Johnson led off the bottom of the fourth with a solo home run on the first pitch he saw, which was his seventh of the season, cutting the Eagles’ lead in half, 2-4.

Top 7th | Brody Lanham began the seventh on the mound for Austin Peay in relief of Deaton Oak, who had thrown the previous inning. The first three batters he faced reached on a pair of hits and a walk to load the bases. He then hit Davis Germann with a pitch, bringing Aubrey Kearns in to score. Dutton followed up with an infield single to Proctor at second base, scoring Sheridan. Kade Foulke came into the game in relief for Lanham and walked in a run on the first batter he faced to extend the lead to 2-7.

Top 8th | Foulke got off to a good start in the eighth, striking out the first two batters he faced, both looking at strikes. But he walked the next two batters before allowing a single to load the bases. Kean then doubled to the left center alley to clear the bases and extend the Eagles’ lead another three runs to 2-10.

Bottom 9th | The APSU Govs made a late ninth-inning push to try and piece together some offense. Bay and Cameron Nickens led the inning off with a pair of walks. Josh Furtado entered the game in relief and gave up a home run to Gus Freeman to bring in three runs and cut the lead in half, 5-10. But that was all the Govs could do in the final inning.

Wrap Up

AJ Hacker picked up the win to improve to 1-0 on the season. He threw one inning and allowed a run to score on a hit and two walks.

Lewis was given the loss to fall to 0-2 on the season after three innings of work with three strikeouts. He allowed four runs to score, three earned, on six hits.

Up Next

The Austin Peay State University baseball team heads to Richmond, Kentucky to face Eastern Kentucky in their sixth Atlantic Sun Conference series on Friday starting at 5:00pm CT, Friday, at Turkey Hughes Field at Earle Combs Stadium.