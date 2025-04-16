Excitement in Every Egg: Yellow Creek Baptist Church Hosts Annual Community Easter Egg Hunt

Cumberland City, TN – Get ready for a morning filled with fun, laughter, and festive springtime cheer as Yellow Creek Baptist Church prepares to host its annual Community Easter Egg Hunt on Saturday, April 19th, 2025!

This beloved tradition brings families from across the area together for a joyful celebration that promises over 12,000 eggs packed with candy, prizes, and door prize tickets. The event kicks off with registration at 9:00am, followed by the eagerly anticipated egg hunt beginning just after 10:00 a.m. on the church grounds.

The egg hunt is thoughtfully organized into four age divisions—Pre-K, Kindergarten to 1st Grade, 2nd to 3rd Grade, and 4th to 5th Grade—to ensure a fair and fun experience for all. There’s even a special area just for crawlers, so even the tiniest egg hunters can join the excitement!

In each division, some eggs will contain special door prize tickets, giving children an extra reason to keep their eyes peeled and their baskets ready. Plus, the Easter Bunny will make a special appearance, giving families the chance to snap a memorable photo with the season’s most famous guest.

Whether you’re hunting for eggs, prizes, or simply a great way to connect with neighbors and friends, this event has something for everyone.

So mark your calendars, bring your baskets, and hop on over to Yellow Creek Baptist Church for a morning of springtime fun and community celebration!

For more information, contact 931.447.2600.

Photos From Last Years Event

About Yellow Creek Baptist Church

Yellow Creek Baptist Church envisions a church that makes a difference in the lives of people in our ministry area and throughout the world.

Sunday School is at 9:00am. Worship is Sundays at 10:00am.

On Wednesday night, they eat supper together at 5:45pm. It’s free. It doesn’t cost anything. Service is at 6:30pm

Everyone is welcome to come worship with them, come as you are.

Yellow Creek Baptist Church is located at 4506 Ellis Mills Road, Cumberland City, TN.

For more information call 931.289.2901 or visit www.yellowcreekbaptistchurch.com