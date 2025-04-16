Austin Peay State University Announces Landmark Partnership With Coleman Tractor and Kubota

Clarksville, TN – Austin Peay State University (APSU) has announced a significant three-year partnership with Company and Kubota Tractor Corporation to provide state-of-the-art equipment and support to the university’s agricultural programs.

As part of the agreement, the APSU Department of Agriculture’s Farm and Environmental Education Center will be renamed the “Coleman Tractor APSU Farm Powered by Kubota.”

This equipment will be used for educational purposes and farm operations, including forage production for university livestock. Updated equipment will be provided annually for Austin Peay students as part of the partnership.

“By providing access to cutting-edge technology and creating meaningful connections with industry leaders, we’re enhancing our agricultural education programs and strengthening our commitment to the region,” said Austin Peay State University President Mike Licari. “This collaboration exemplifies our focus on developing mutually beneficial community partnerships that improve student success and workforce readiness.”

The collaboration includes promotional and educational initiatives, such as internship opportunities, career fair participation, and integration with APSU athletic events. Coleman Tractor and Kubota Tractor will attend university events like Tailgate Alley during football season, College of STEM Night at F&M Bank Arena during basketball season and various opportunities related to the farm.

“We are honored to share that Austin Peay State University is naming its research farm in recognition of our family’s longstanding commitment to supporting agricultural education,” said Coleman Tractor Dealer Principal Spencer Coleman. “For nearly a decade, we have been proud to partner with APSU in advancing the future of farming, equipping students with the knowledge, resources, and hands-on experiences needed to lead the industry forward. This dedication reflects our deep belief in the power of education and innovation to strengthen our agricultural communities. We are grateful for this meaningful recognition and look forward to continuing our collaboration with APSU to inspire and empower the next generation of agricultural leaders.”

On March 18th, Austin Peay State University hosted an event at the newly named facility to celebrate the partnership. Leadership from the university, Tractor, and Kubota were on hand to unveil the new name, discuss the partnership’s impact on education at APSU and witness equipment demonstrations showcasing new opportunities for students.





