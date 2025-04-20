Austin Peay State University Hosts Barksdale Elementary School Third Graders for Creative Arts Field Trip

Clarksville, TN – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) Department of Art + Design, with support from the Center of Excellence for the Creative Arts (CECA), recently hosted a field trip for third graders at Barksdale Elementary School’s Spanish Immersion Program.

Organized by Graphic Design Professor Rachel Bush, this field trip included presentations and activities related to sculpture, photography, animation, drawing, printmaking, and other artistic fields. In addition to a tour of The New Gallery students got to explore art and design careers and mediums, even making their own sculptures and screen-printed T-shirts to take home.

“This field trip was such a fun experience … I often look back on my own field trips growing up as some of my favorite childhood memories, and I hoped to create that same lasting impression for these students,” Bush said. “Whether it sparks inspiration or nurtures a love for creativity, I hope it stays with them as they grow. I’m truly grateful to our department for coming together to make this day possible.”

Since its inception in 2018, the Spanish Immersion Program at Barksdale Elementary has offered all academic instruction in the target language of Spanish. Partnered with addalingua, the immersion program is committed to a quality dual-language program with the goals of increased academic achievement, cross-cultural intelligence, and high levels of bilingualism. This authentic communication during the school day allows students to learn a second language in a similar manner in which they learned their first language. “Our third-grade field trip to the Art + Design department was an inspiring journey through creativity,” said Lauren Stacey, visual arts teacher at Barksdale. “From exploring the art gallery to sculpting, to capturing portraits, and learning about graphic design, our students had hands-on experiences that sparked their imagination. It was a wonderful opportunity to see art in action and celebrate the power of creative expression.”

This field trip was part of the Center of Excellence for the Creative Arts’ Artists in Schools program. CECA and Clarksville Montgomery County School System (CMCSS) are Partners in Education through the Kennedy Center, and CECA offers Arts Experiences Grants each academic year to CMCSS schools, like Barksdale Elementary Spanish Immersion.

“The CECA Artists in Schools program is a strong collaboration between CECA and CMCSS; we work hand-in-hand to provide arts experiences to our K-12 community members,” CECA Director Dr. Andrea Spofford said. “It is our goal to make these opportunities readily available and to work with our teachers to provide opportunities for their students that enrich their educational experiences.”

About the Artists in Schools program

In 2018, the Austin Peay State University Center of Excellence for the Creative Arts began a three-tiered education initiative, CECA Artists in Schools. Artists in Schools connects professional artists with K-12 students and teachers in the Clarksville Montgomery County School System (CMCSS) through professional learning opportunities for educators, in-school artist residencies, and grants for professional arts experiences for students. The first two of the three tiers are part of the Kennedy Center’s Partners in Education program.

For more information regarding the Artists in Schools program or Arts Experiences field trip grants, contact CECA Director Dr. Andrea Spofford at spofforda@apsu.edu .

About the APSU Department of Art + Design

Established in 1927, the Department of Art + Design is one of the original departments at Austin Peay State University. Accredited by the National Association of Schools of Art and Design, the department offers studies in animation, art education, art history, ceramics, drawing, digital media, graphic design, illustration, painting, photography, printmaking, and sculpture.

The department is housed in the College of Arts and Letters and consists of 19 full-time faculty for approximately 350 students. Three on-campus galleries also support the art and design programs. In 2017 the department moved into a state-of-the-art building. The Department of Art + Design also houses the Goldsmith Press and Rare Type Collection, a remarkable collection of antique and vintage wooden letterforms.