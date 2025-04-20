APSU Track and Field Posts Strong Performances Across California Meets

Long Beach, AZUSE, CA – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) track and field team concluded its split week which took it to Long Beach State’s Beach Invitational and Azusa Pacific’s Bryan Clay Invitational, Friday-Saturday.

On Thursday, Ashley Doyle posted an 18:08.91 time in the 5,000-meter at the Bryan Clay Invitational, while Taylah Upshaw raced a 58.51 in the 400-meter dash, followed by a 2:17.77 in the 800-meter the following day in Long Beach, California. Sydney Freeman also posted a time of 4:50.27 to finish 40th in the 1,500-meter.

In Azusa, California, Grabielle Hoskins participated in the 100-meter dash, where she finished fourth in her section with a time of 12.32, just eight hundredths of a second behind the leader of the grouping.

Up next, the Governors return to the Volunteer State where they’ll participate in Vanderbilt’s Music City Challenge, May 2nd-3rd, in Nashville.