Sports

APSU Track and Field Posts Strong Performances Across California Meets

By News Staff
Austin Peay State University Tracksters Log Impressive Times in Split California Swing. (Bre Tolbert)
APSU Women's Track and FieldLong Beach, AZUSE, CA – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) track and field team concluded its split week which took it to Long Beach State’s Beach Invitational and Azusa Pacific’s Bryan Clay Invitational, Friday-Saturday.

On Thursday, Ashley Doyle posted an 18:08.91 time in the 5,000-meter at the Bryan Clay Invitational, while Taylah Upshaw raced a 58.51 in the 400-meter dash, followed by a 2:17.77 in the 800-meter the following day in Long Beach, California. Sydney Freeman also posted a time of 4:50.27 to finish 40th in the 1,500-meter. 

In Azusa, California, Grabielle Hoskins participated in the 100-meter dash, where she finished fourth in her section with a time of 12.32, just eight hundredths of a second behind the leader of the grouping.

Up next, the Governors return to the Volunteer State where they’ll participate in Vanderbilt’s Music City Challenge, May 2nd-3rd, in Nashville.

Austin Peay State University Hosts Barksdale Elementary School Third Graders for Creative Arts Field Trip
A Special Easter Message from Clarksville Online
Clarksville Online - Clarksville News, Sports, Events and Information