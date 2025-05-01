Clarksville-Montgomery County Weekend Weather Forecast for May 1st–5th, 2025

Clarksville, TN – Residents across Clarksville and Montgomery County can expect a dynamic weather pattern in the days ahead, with rounds of showers and thunderstorms through the weekend giving way to clearer, calmer conditions by early next week.

If you have outdoor plans, keep your rain gear handy through Saturday and prepare for a much sunnier and drier stretch starting Sunday night.

Expect a stormy day with widespread showers and thunderstorms likely before 2:00pm on Thursday, continuing with scattered storms into the afternoon. Temperatures will climb to near 80°F with gusty south-southwest winds up to 30 mph. There’s an 80% chance of precipitation, with rainfall amounts varying between a tenth and a quarter of an inch, though heavier downpours are possible in thunderstorms.

Scattered showers and thunderstorms remain in the forecast Thursday night, mainly before 4:00am, tapering to just a slight chance into the early morning. The sky will become partly cloudy overnight, with lows around 63°F and lighter southwest winds at 5 to 10 mph. Rain chances drop to 40%.

A brief morning break may give way to increasing clouds Friday and another round of showers and possible thunderstorms, especially after 1:00pm. The high will again be near 80°F with southwest winds continuing at 5 to 10 mph. Rain chances increase to 60%.

Stormy weather continues into Friday night, with thunderstorms likely before 1:00am, then continued rain chances through the early morning hours. It’ll be mostly cloudy with lows dropping to 56°F and a light west breeze. The chance of precipitation stays at 60%.

Scattered showers and thunderstorms remain possible Saturday, particularly in the afternoon. Temperatures will cool slightly, reaching a high near 72°F under partly sunny skies. A light north-northwest wind at 5 to 10 mph will help bring in drier air. Rain chances stand at 50%.

Saturday Night, rain begins to ease with only a 30% chance of lingering showers before 1:00am. Skies will become partly cloudy overnight with a low around 47°F and a calm north wind around 5 mph.

Sunshine makes a welcome return Sunday, though there is still a slight 30% chance of afternoon showers. Highs will be near 71°F with light north-northeast winds. Most of the day should remain dry and pleasant.

Sunday night, we will see clear skies and cool temperatures overnight, with a low temperature near 49°F. A gentle northeast breeze will continue.

A picture-perfect start to the workweek is in store Monday with sunny skies and highs near 74°F. No rain is expected, and winds will remain light.

The evening stays mostly clear Monday night and seasonably mild with a low around 51°F, rounding out a calm and dry start to the week.

After a few active and stormy days, Clarksville and Montgomery County can look forward to improving weather conditions by Sunday night. While Thursday through Saturday will bring periods of rain, the return of sunny skies and seasonable temperatures by early next week should offer a well-earned break from the unsettled weather.

Stay weather-aware and check Clarksville Online for local forecast updates, especially if traveling or planning outdoor activities.