Clarksville Police Identify Victim in Old Russellville Pike Fatal Stabbing as Ivan Villa Contreras

Clarksville, TN – The Clarksville Police Department (CPD) has released the name of the victim from the fatal stabbing that occurred on Tuesday, April 29th, 2025, has been identified as 27-year-old Ivan Villa Contreras of Guthrie, Kentucky.

The next of kin notifications have been made. At this time, no further details are available for release as the investigation remains active and ongoing. The case is pending prosecution.

Anyone with information related to this incident is asked to contact CPD Detective Hofinga at 931.648.0656, ext. 5720.

To remain anonymous and be eligible for a cash reward call the Clarksville Montgomery County Crime Stoppers Tipline 931.645.8477, or go online and submit a tip at P3tips.com/591.