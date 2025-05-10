Clarksville Police Dogs Suited Up with Donated Bullet and Stab-Resistant Vests

Clarksville, TN – The Clarksville Police Department (CPD) K9s Rizzo, Drako, Chase, Joker, and Riggs have received bullet and stab protective vests thanks to a charitable donation from non-profit organization Vested Interest in K9s, Inc. The vests will be embroidered with the sentiment “In memory of K9 King, Clarksville, TN – EOW 5/22/78”.

Vested Interest in K9s, Inc., established in 2009, is a 501(c)(3) charity whose mission is to provide bullet and stab protective vests and other assistance to dogs of law enforcement and related agencies throughout the United States.

This potentially lifesaving body armor for four-legged K9 officers is U.S.-made, custom-fitted, and National Institute of Justice (NIJ) certified. Since its inception, Vested Interest in K9s, Inc. has provided over 6,030 vests valued at $6.9 million to K9s in all 50 states, made possible by both private and corporate donations.

The program is open to U.S. dogs at least 20 months old and actively employed and certified with law enforcement or related agencies. K9s with expired vests are also eligible to participate. There are an estimated 30,000 law enforcement K9s throughout the United States.

Vested Interest in K9s, Inc. accepts tax-deductible contributions in any amount, while a single donation of $1,050 will sponsor one vest. Each vest has a value of $1800.00, weighs an average of 4-5 lbs., and comes with a five-year warranty. For more information or to learn about volunteer opportunities, please call (508) 824-6978. Vested Interest in K9s, Inc. provides information, lists events, and accepts donations at www.vik9s.org, or you may mail your contribution to P.O. Box 9, East Taunton, MA 02718.

“Our K9s are not just partners—they’re family,” said Clarksville Police Chief Ty Burdine. “Thanks to the generosity of Vested Interest in K9s, Inc., Rizzo, Drako, Chase, Joker, and Riggs will be better protected as they serve our community. The tribute embroidered on each vest honors K9 King’s legacy and reminds us of the sacrifice and courage these dogs represent every day. We’re incredibly grateful for this lifesaving support.”