APSU STEM Standouts Recognized for 2024-25 Academic Year

– has announced its departmental award winners for the 2024-25 academic year.

These students have reached exceptional levels of academic achievement and demonstrated outstanding dedication to their fields of study, exemplifying the excellence that defines the university’s STEM programs.

Agriculture

James D. Hamilton Award for Outstanding Freshman Majoring in Agriculture: Abby Khamphengphet

John Matthews Award for Outstanding Upper Class Student Majoring in Agriculture: Alexis Davis

2025 Coleman Tractor Company — Kubota Award for Outstanding Agriculture Student: Eli Worsham

Allied Health Sciences

The Medical Laboratory Science Program and the Radiography Program will announce their departmental awards at a pinning ceremony at 6 p.m. on May 16 in the Morgan University Center Ballroom.

Biology

Outstanding Biology Junior: Chelsea Chavis

Outstanding Biology Senior: Hannah Zahn

Outstanding Biology Graduate Student: Comfort Ogbu

Major Field Test At or Above National Average Honorees: Rianne Brown, Emma Dunavant, Jenuel Gonzalez-Milian, Logan Sykes, Mercedes Thornton, Mia von Ballmoos

Chemistry

George M. Rawlins Jr. Award: Aidan Milam

Golden Goggle Award: Aidan Milam, Sarai Faulkner, Jackson Brown

General Chemistry Award: Sarah Turpen, Connor Mullins

Organic Chemistry Award: Megan Darnell

Inorganic Chemistry Award: Aidan Milam

Analytical Chemistry Award: Clay Rust, Emeline Parker

Biochemistry Award: Brett Bender

Harvey Blanck Physical Chemistry Award: Sarai Faulkner

Silver Test Tube Award for Community Service: Jackson Brown

Top TA Award: Sarai Faulkner, Gary Hendricks, Brett Bender

Conrad Award for Veteran Turned Chemist: Brett Bender, Randy Maier

Computer Science and Information Technology

Fall 2024 Excellence in Computing Award: Jacey Henderson

Fall 2024 Outstanding Student in Computer Information Systems Award: Jordan Ressler

Fall 2024 Outstanding Students in Computer Information Technology Award: Kyle Barnett, Charles Owens

Fall 2024 Outstanding Student in Computer Science Award: Benjamin Bruyns

Spring 2025 Excellence in Computing Award: Levi Wright

Spring 2025 Outstanding Students in Computer Information Systems Award: Kyle Lee, Katrina Keppler

Spring 2025 Outstanding Students in Computer Information Technology Award: Darren White, Tennille Reeves

Spring 2025 Outstanding Students in Computer Science Award: Mason Krause, Samantha Cook

Spring 2025 Outstanding Students in M.S./PSM Computer Science and Quantitative Methods: Ethen Carrell, Austin Morse, Damilare T. Olutimehin, Ernesto Rama, Thomas Simmons

Earth and Environmental Sciences

James McCluskey Outstanding Senior in Geography: Jackie Brown

Harry Law Outstanding Junior in Geography: Colin Morris

Robert Sirk Outstanding Sophomore in Geography: Jenna Dillehay

William Stewart Outstanding Senior in Geology: Kenedy Byrd

James Corgan Outstanding Junior in Geology: Tanner Sigears

Matthew Bebee Outstanding Sophomore in Geology: Jadon Addley

Engineering Technology

December 2024 Outstanding Achievement Award: Angelina Fowler

December 2024 Academic Achievement Award: Christopher Crawford

December 2024 Professional Achievement Award: Tyler Durand, Derien Malone, Caleb Morgan

May 2025 Outstanding Achievement Award: William Harp, Jeremy Head, Cooper Helson, Havin Heytvelt, Noah Johnson, Daniel Krupinski, Jordan Kublickis, Jackson Peer, Brett Smith, Dustin Stewart

May 2025 Academic Achievement Award: Jimmy Lemus, Ethan Olson, Matthew Shelton, James Thomas, Nelson Velez

May 2025 Professional Achievement Award: Julian Cisnseros, Joseph Greenawalt, Dominick Mignano, Alex Stroecker, Cornelius Townes, Simona Vest

Mathematics and Statistics

Outstanding Senior Award: James Copp

Outstanding Junior Award: Lorraine Cutting

Outstanding Sophomore Award: Joshua Kreuser

Nell Rayburn High Impact Award: Christine Jator

Top Mathematical Finance Graduate Students: Jennifer Gregory, Michael Kipngeno

Top Mathematical Predictive Analytics Graduate Student: Ethen Carrell

Top Mathematics Instruction Graduate Student: Leah Winter

Physics, Engineering and Astronomy

The Robert F. Sears Award: Amaya Caudel, Lily Skau

The Mayfield Outstanding Senior Award: Michael Graff

