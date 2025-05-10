Old Glory Distilling Co. Launches Silo Park Season with Music, Food, and Fun

Clarksville, TN – Old Glory Distilling Co. recently hosted its Silo Park launch party to kick off the 2025 outdoor dining and entertainment season with live music by Britt Dignan, Wes Beeler and Sadie Fine, great food, summer cocktails, and more.

“Today, we’re officially opening our Silo Park out here at Old Glory,” Matt Cunningham said. “We’ll have live music going forward throughout the rest of the good weather season. We have a lot of things programmed. Starting in May, we have an outdoor farmer’s market happening every Thursday, which will feature many local farmers, artisans, and vendors selling their wares.

“We will also have live music every Friday and Saturday throughout the season. The menu this year at the Silo Bar will feature some great sandwiches, but what’s different is you’ll be able to order almost our full menu on days that we don’t have a large event going on.”

The outdoor area features fire pits, bocce ball, cornhole and plenty of room to relax. Find out more at www.oldglorydistilling.com

