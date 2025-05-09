Career-High Performance from Jacob Misiorowski Propels Nashville Sounds Over Norfolk Tides, 4-0

Nashville, TN – Jacob Misiorowski turned in a career night on the mound for the Nashville Sounds in their shutout win over the Norfolk Tides on Friday night at First Horizon Park. The Brewers’ no. 4-rated prospect worked a career-high 6.2 scoreless innings, allowing just two with 11 strikeouts and topped out at 102.3 MPH.

The right-hander struck out the first six batters he faced and hit triple digits 12 times through the first two innings. He retired 13 straight overall to start the game and the first hit he surrendered was a lazy fly ball into center field that was just out of the reach of a diving Jared Oliva.

He then proceeded to retire five straight after that to get through six innings facing one over the minimum. The second Norfolk hit off Misiorowski was a one-out single in the top of the seventh with the Nashville defense a step too late to turn what could have been an inning-ending double play. A two-out walk – his only of the night – was how Misiorowski’s start would come to an end with Easton McGee taking over on the mound. McGee induced a ground ball to leave the pair of runners stranded.

McGee and Tyler Jay for 2.1 IP with one hit, one walk, and three strikeouts to keep the shutout intact.

Offensively for Nashville, they scored their first run of the game in the second inning via a Raynel Delgado sacrifice fly after Ernesto Martinez Jr. walked and moved around the bases on walks and wild pitches by Norfolk starter Chayce McDermott. Jimmy Herron laid down a sacrifice bunt in the fifth to score Freddy Zamora who walked earlier in the inning and got to third on Adam Hall’s infield single.

Oliver Dunn led off bottom of the sixth with a single and was brought in on a RBI single by Anthony Seigler. Nashville made it three straight innings with a run in the seventh to distance themselves when Hall walked and then stole second. He advanced to third on a wild pitch and scored all on the same play after a throwing error on Norfolk’s catcher after getting a nice ricochet off the backstop on the wild pitch.

In total, Nashville needed just five hits – all singles – and were aided by six walks, three wild pitches, and a passed ball to do their damage in the 4-0 win.

In complete command of the series entering the weekend, Nashville needs a win in either of the two remaining games to win their fourth series of the season. First pitch from First Horizon Park on the first Vihuelas de Nashville game of the season is slated for 6:35pm.