Friday, May 16, 2025
Tennessee Governor Bill Lee, First Lady Maria Lee Visit Deployed Tennessee National Guard Soldiers in Kuwait

Tennessee State GovernmentNashville, TN – This week, Tennessee Governor Bill Lee and First Lady Maria Lee traveled to the Middle East to visit more than 700 Soldiers from the Tennessee Army National Guard’s 278th Armored Cavalry Regiment. The task force, comprised primarily of soldiers from the 278th’s 2nd Squadron, is serving a year-long deployment in Kuwait.

“We owe a debt of gratitude to the Tennesseans who bravely serve our state and nation,” said Governor Bill Lee. “Maria and I are deeply grateful to our soldiers deployed in the Middle East who demonstrate the Volunteer Spirit through their remarkable commitment to defending our freedoms, and I thank them for their unwavering dedication.”

While in Kuwait, Gov. Lee and the First Lady visited with soldiers to thank them for their service and received a briefing on Operation Spartan Shield to better understand how the Tennessee National Guard is integral to the mission’s success. The Governor also met with U.S. Ambassador to Kuwait, Karen Sasahara.

Operation Spartan Shield builds partnerships in the Middle East to promote regional self-reliance and increase security. As a part of U.S. Central Command, Tennessee’s task force is assisting in maintaining a military posture in the region, strengthening defense relationships, and serving as an enhanced force throughout the area.

The 278th Armored Cavalry Regiment, which is headquartered in Knoxville, is the largest unit in Tennessee and one of five armored brigade combat teams in the National Guard.

