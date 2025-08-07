Nashville Sounds Fall 7-2 to Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp Despite Strong Night from Jimmy Herron

Nashville, TN – The Nashville Sounds dropped their Thursday night tilt against the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp 7-2 at First Horizon Park. Jimmy Herron ended a 20-plus inning stretch without a run for Nashville with a RBI single in the seventh inning and had four of the Sounds eight hits for the game.

Rehabber Rob Zastryzny worked the first inning as the opener on the mound for the Sounds. It was his third rehab appearance with Nashville and first since exiting the game early on July 25th against Charlotte.

The left-hander worked around a two-out error to leave the Jumbo Shrimp runner stranded on first base. Right-hander Garrett Stallings took over pitching duties in the second and worked a total of six innings where he allowed 12 hits and seven runs.

Activated off the injured list earlier on Thursday, Jeferson Quero led off the bottom of the sixth with a double and the first Nashville extra-base hit of the series. Jimmy Herron followed up singles in the third and fifth innings with a RBI single in the seventh to score Freddy Zamora.

Herron added a double in the bottom of the ninth, but Zamora was on the wrong end of a well executed relay for the final out of the night on a play at the plate looking to score from first base.

Will Childers and Jesus Liranzo worked scoreless innings in relief for Nashville. Childers struck out the side in order in the eighth while Liranzo extended his streak of games without allowing an earned run to nine games in the top of the ninth.

The Nashville Sounds looks to end a four-game losing streak and a six-game skid against the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp overall on Friday night as the Sounds host Stand Up to Cancer Night at First Horizon Park. First pitch is scheduled for 6:35pm with Friday Night Fireworks postgame.