86.5 F
Clarksville
Sunday, August 24, 2025
HomeBusinessEggs Up Grill Opens First Clarksville Location August 25th with Local Women...
Business

Eggs Up Grill Opens First Clarksville Location August 25th with Local Women Owners

News Staff
By News Staff
The Classic - Two Eggs, Three Slices of Bacon or Pieces of Sausage with Home Fries or Grits and Toast.
The Classic - Two Eggs, Three Slices of Bacon or Pieces of Sausage with Home Fries or Grits and Toast.

Eggs Up GrillClarksville, TN – Eggs Up Grill, a fast-growing breakfast, brunch, and lunch restaurant concept celebrated for its hearty classics, warm hospitality, and community-driven spirit, is opening its first Clarksville location on Monday, August 25th, 2025.

The restaurant, located at 970 Tiny Town Road, Unit A-B, is owned and operated by four Clarksville women entrepreneurs: Juanita Charles, Kprience London, Latonya Roberts, and LaWanna Murray. The group first connected through their nonprofit, Manifest Magic Black Girl Cooperative, before uniting to bring a new dining destination to their hometown.

More than just a restaurant, Clarksville’s new Eggs Up Grill is designed as a space for connection and community. Guests can expect all-day breakfast favorites, indulgent brunch creations, and fresh lunch offerings, with menu highlights including hand-cracked omelets, signature breakfast sandwiches, crab cake scramblers, savory burgers, protein-packed bowls, refreshing mimosas, and more. The restaurant will serve guests daily from 6:00am to 2:00pm.

As first-time franchisees, the four owners are determined to make Eggs Up Grill a true reflection of their values. Their vision extends beyond food, with plans to partner with local schools, nonprofits, and youth programs, as well as provide flexible job opportunities for working parents and caregivers.

“We see this restaurant as more than a place to grab breakfast—it’s a place for people to gather, connect, and feel at home,” said co-owner Juanita Charles. “Eggs Up Grill will be a hub where community meets comfort.”

The Grand Opening Celebration is planned for October 2025, with family-friendly festivities, community partnerships, and special promotions to be announced soon.

With its mix of Southern hospitality, delicious meals, and community focus, Eggs Up Grill is poised to become one of Clarksville’s newest gathering places.

Eggs Up Grill – Clarksville Location
970 Tiny Town Road, Unit A-B
Clarksville, TN 37040

Opening: Monday, August 25th, 2025
Hours: 6:00am – 2:00pm daily
Grand Opening: October 2025 (details coming soon)

Previous article
Clarksville Gas and Water Department plans Water Valve Maintenance for Concord Drive and surrounding areas
News Staff
News Staffhttp://www.clarksvilleonline.com
RELATED ARTICLES

Latest Articles

EDITOR PICKS

UPCOMING EVENTS

POPULAR CATEGORIES

ABOUT US

Clarksville Online is a digital newspaper for the Clarksville-Montgomery County area. Clarksville Online provides the latest news, sports and entertainment information. For Clarksville News now it's Clarksville Online. The Voice of Clarksville Tennessee.

Contact us: contactus@clarksvilleonline.com

FOLLOW US

©2025 Clarksville Online

Clarksville Online - Clarksville News, Sports, Events and Information