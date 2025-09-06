CDE Lightband Powers Sixth Annual F2CON Gaming Convention in Clarksville, TN

Clarksville, TN – Gaming fans, get ready—CDE Lightband’s F2CON: Game on 100 Gig is back and bigger than ever! The region’s premier gaming convention kicks off its sixth annual event this weekend, September 5th–7th, 2025, at the Wilma Rudolph Event Center in Liberty Park, bringing together pro players, casual gamers, and families for three days of nonstop action.

What began six years ago as a local partnership between CDE Lightband, Clarksville Parks & Recreation, and Visit Clarksville has now grown into a nationally recognized event, drawing players from across 21 states. Competitors will battle for glory and a $10,000 pot bonus in tournaments spanning multiple titles, all powered by CDE Lightband’s ultra-fast gigabit internet—guaranteeing zero lag when it matters most.

“This is our 6th annual F2CON, a weekend of gaming and tournaments designed to showcase the power of our Internet service. We started this six years ago as a partnership with Visit Clarksville and the Clarksville Parks and Recreation Department. I wanted a fun, engaging way to highlight our Internet, and gaming was the perfect fit. Parks and Rec was looking for activities to engage young people on weekends, and it aligned perfectly,” stated Christy Batts, CDE Lightband Chief Broadband Officer.

As the event grew, Visit Clarksville joined in to broaden the regional reach. Now, players are coming from across the country—this year we have competitors from 21 states staying in our community and gaming on our Internet,” Batts said.

One of the most anticipated moments of the weekend happens Saturday at noon, when Austin Peay State University’s Govs Gaming makes its esports debut against Middle Tennessee State University in a four-versus-four Tekken 8 showdown. The winning team will claim bragging rights, a championship trophy, and $2,500 toward their club budget. Fans can watch live at the Wilma Rudolph Event Center or cheer on the Govs at a campus watch party in APSU’s Morgan University Center.

“From the very beginning, I wanted to have a tournament within the tournament and get Austin Peay involved. This is the first year APSU has had a strong gaming team, and we brought them in. They even helped bring Middle Tennessee State University on board. So tomorrow at noon, we’ll see another battle between APSU and MTSU to find out if the results match last weekend’s. There’s definitely a bit of a rivalry building—absolutely,” commented Batts.

But F2CON isn’t just for hardcore competitors. Families and casual gamers alike will find plenty to enjoy, from free play areas and cosplay contests to food trucks and local game store vendors. Kids 12 and under can dive into the action for free, while parents pay just $5. Whether you’re chasing prize money or simply looking for a safe, family-friendly environment to play, there’s something for everyone.

Doors open Saturday from 10:00am to 10:00pm and Sunday from 10:00am to 5:00pm. Don’t miss your chance to be part of Clarksville’s biggest gaming event of the year.

“Come out and enjoy it! There’s plenty of casual gaming if you just want to hang out—bring your kids and let them have fun in a safe environment. For serious gamers, there’s still time to register for some of the scheduled tournaments,” said Batts. “Check out F2Con.com for the full tournament lineup, or just come out and enjoy the experience.”

Game on, Clarksville—F2CON is here, and the competition is fierce!

