Tickets On Sale Now for 29th Annual Best of Clarksville – A Celebration of Local Excellence and Giving Back

Clarksville, TN – It’s almost time to celebrate the best of the best! Tickets are officially on sale for Clarksville’s signature community event—the 29th Annual Best of Clarksville, returning Thursday, October 2nd, 2025, from 5:00pm–8:00pm at Governor’s Square Mall.

Each year, 3,000–4,000 residents gather for this high-energy celebration of local businesses, organizations, and individuals. Attendees can sample food, shop products, meet local entrepreneurs, and most importantly—cast live votes to determine this year’s winners.

With dozens of categories, the event is the ultimate way for Clarksvillians to spotlight their favorite businesses.

Ticket Details:

Advance Tickets: $10.00 (available until 5:00pm day of event)

Gate Admission: $15.00

Children 12 & under: FREE

Tickets can be purchased online, at the gate, or in advance at Natalie’s Dance Studio, Plato’s Closet, or Action Air.

But Best of Clarksville is more than just bragging rights—it’s a powerhouse for good. 100% of ticket sales and event proceeds go directly to local nonprofits. In 2024 alone, the event raised $127,000 for area charities, and over nearly three decades, it has generated millions of dollars to support those in need. This year’s beneficiaries include 3 Friends Animal Rescue, Nurture House, Judy’s Hope, and Legend’s Heroes.

“Best of Clarksville is more than a celebration of excellence—it’s a tradition of giving back,” said Board Member Brandon Bridges. “For 29 years, our community has come together not only to spotlight local businesses but also to strengthen the nonprofits that serve our friends and neighbors every day.”

Vendors and nominated businesses are also reminded that booth space is limited and must be reserved by September 30th, 2025. Options range from a $200.00 standard booth to a $500.00 pop-up tent space.

With live entertainment, food, family-friendly fun, and the excitement of live voting, the 2025 Best of Clarksville promises to be one of the most memorable nights of the year.

Get your tickets today, support local, and be part of this Clarksville tradition that’s been giving back since 1996.

For more information, visit www.bestofclarksville.org or follow on Facebook and Instagram @bestofclarksville.