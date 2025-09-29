Clarksville’s Downtown Art Walk set for October 2nd, 2024

Clarksville, TN – This October 2nd, 2024, Clarksville’s Downtown ArtWalk promises an immersive experience for art enthusiasts as the city’s vibrant arts community comes together for a month-long celebration.
The gallery opening night, scheduled from 5:00pm-8:00pm, will mark the commencement of this artistic extravaganza.
The event features an impressive lineup of artists and venues, providing a diverse range of artistic expressions. Participating artists will showcase their work throughout the month, offering an extended opportunity for the community to engage with local artistry.
Participating Venues and Artists:
Downtown Commons
215 Legion Street
Artists: Bryant Lemons and Full Circle
Higher Level on Franklin
137 Franklin Street
Pups Plants and Goods
117A Strawberry Alley
Artist: Annalee Parker
Wedding Bells
123 Franklin Street
Artist: Julie Bisgaard
Downtown Artists Co-op
96 Franklin Street
Exhibit: Framed in Light: Landscapes to Cherish, Carolanne Nadeau
www.dac.gallery
Artlink
98 Franklin Street
Artist: Selmy Pacheco
Lorenzo Swinton Gallery
106 North Second Street
Exhibit: Mother:Nature
Artists – Kristin Cronic, Jackie Lewis & Johanna Ospina
“Mother:Nature” brings together the works of Kristin Cronic, Jackie Lewis, and Johanna Ospina in a collective exploration as both material and metaphor. Each artist approaches the elemental foundations of nature through a distinct lens, whether through form, the intimacy of craft, or the symbolism of transformation – yet all converge in their appreciation for natural resources as a vessel of resilience and continuity.
The exhibition delves into three perspectives of preservation and perseverance, where inspiration stems from deeply personal yet universally resonant encounters with the natural world. The works not only reflect adaptability and endurance but also invites viewers to consider their own connection to the living systems that sustain us.
“Mother:Nature” becomes both a sanctuary and a call to awareness—where art honors the rootedness of necessary elements and reminds us of the intricate, nurturing bond between humanity and nature.
Tattoo Technique
129 Franklin Street
Mug Shots Coffee
111 Strawberry Alley
Artist: Joe McClain
First Presbyterian Church
213 Main Street
Exhibit: Hannah Cruse
Edward’s Steakhouse
107 Franklin St
Artist: Kris Lee
“The Gallery” at River City Clay
115 Franklin Street
Event: Lauren Martin and Friends: COMING HOME
www.rivercityclay.com
Crossroads Tavern
116 Franklin Street
Artist: Emilia Conder
Customs House Museum
200 South Second Street
Event: Book Signing – Valencia Blake, Author of Princess Sophie’s Ice Cream Flight
www.customshousemuseum.org
Beachaven Downtown
101 Franklin Street
Artist: Earl Parker
Hudabam
110 Franklin Street
Artist:
Clarksville Collection
131 Franklin Street
Featuring: Steve and Diane Luppo –Tarot Card Readings
Coffee Bar from Roaring Bean Coffee Co.
Pinky’s Up
120 Strawberry Alley
Artist: Talia Arte
The Gallery @ APSU
15 Henry Street
Artist: Soulaf Abas: New Beginnings
Madison Street United Methodist Church
319 Madison Street
Roxy Regional Theatre
100 Franklin Street
Exhibit: Don’t Dream it, Peep it! Blossom Robertson, Matty Parson, Carmen Rein
Downtown ArtWalk invites the community to embrace the richness of local artistry, fostering connections and creativity. Join us on this captivating journey, exploring the diverse talents that make Clarksville’s art scene truly remarkable.
ArtWalk Clarksville is uniting Art with Local Venues. Downtown ArtWalk is in Historic Downtown Clarksville TN. Our mission is to connect artists with local downtown businesses.