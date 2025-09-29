Clarksville’s Downtown Art Walk set for October 2nd, 2024

Clarksville, TN – This October 2nd, 2024, Clarksville’s Downtown ArtWalk promises an immersive experience for art enthusiasts as the city’s vibrant arts community comes together for a month-long celebration.

The gallery opening night, scheduled from 5:00pm-8:00pm, will mark the commencement of this artistic extravaganza.

The event features an impressive lineup of artists and venues, providing a diverse range of artistic expressions. Participating artists will showcase their work throughout the month, offering an extended opportunity for the community to engage with local artistry.

Participating Venues and Artists:

Downtown Commons

215 Legion Street

Artists: Bryant Lemons and Full Circle

Higher Level on Franklin

137 Franklin Street

Pups Plants and Goods

117A Strawberry Alley

Artist: Annalee Parker

Wedding Bells

123 Franklin Street

Artist: Julie Bisgaard

Downtown Artists Co-op

96 Franklin Street

Exhibit: Framed in Light: Landscapes to Cherish, Carolanne Nadeau

www.dac.gallery

Artlink

98 Franklin Street

Artist: Selmy Pacheco

Lorenzo Swinton Gallery

106 North Second Street

Exhibit: Mother:Nature

Artists – Kristin Cronic, Jackie Lewis & Johanna Ospina

“Mother:Nature” brings together the works of Kristin Cronic, Jackie Lewis, and Johanna Ospina in a collective exploration as both material and metaphor. Each artist approaches the elemental foundations of nature through a distinct lens, whether through form, the intimacy of craft, or the symbolism of transformation – yet all converge in their appreciation for natural resources as a vessel of resilience and continuity.

The exhibition delves into three perspectives of preservation and perseverance, where inspiration stems from deeply personal yet universally resonant encounters with the natural world. The works not only reflect adaptability and endurance but also invites viewers to consider their own connection to the living systems that sustain us.

“Mother:Nature” becomes both a sanctuary and a call to awareness—where art honors the rootedness of necessary elements and reminds us of the intricate, nurturing bond between humanity and nature.

Tattoo Technique

129 Franklin Street

Mug Shots Coffee

111 Strawberry Alley

Artist: Joe McClain

First Presbyterian Church

213 Main Street

Exhibit: Hannah Cruse

Edward’s Steakhouse

107 Franklin St

Artist: Kris Lee

“The Gallery” at River City Clay

115 Franklin Street

Event: Lauren Martin and Friends: COMING HOME

www.rivercityclay.com

Crossroads Tavern

116 Franklin Street

Artist: Emilia Conder

Customs House Museum

200 South Second Street

Event: Book Signing – Valencia Blake, Author of Princess Sophie’s Ice Cream Flight

www.customshousemuseum.org

Beachaven Downtown

101 Franklin Street

Artist: Earl Parker

Hudabam

110 Franklin Street

Artist:

Clarksville Collection

131 Franklin Street

Featuring: Steve and Diane Luppo –Tarot Card Readings

Coffee Bar from Roaring Bean Coffee Co.

Pinky’s Up

120 Strawberry Alley

Artist: Talia Arte

The Gallery @ APSU

15 Henry Street

Artist: Soulaf Abas: New Beginnings

Madison Street United Methodist Church

319 Madison Street

Roxy Regional Theatre

100 Franklin Street

Exhibit: Don’t Dream it, Peep it! Blossom Robertson, Matty Parson, Carmen Rein

Downtown ArtWalk invites the community to embrace the richness of local artistry, fostering connections and creativity. Join us on this captivating journey, exploring the diverse talents that make Clarksville’s art scene truly remarkable.

ArtWalk Clarksville is uniting Art with Local Venues. Downtown ArtWalk is in Historic Downtown Clarksville TN. Our mission is to connect artists with local downtown businesses.