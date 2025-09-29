Clarksville Pets of the Week for September 29th, 2025

Clarksville, TN – Every week, Clarksville Online will bring you pets from rescue organizations that need good homes in Clarksville-Montgomery County and surrounding areas. This week’s pets are for the week of September 29th, 2025.

Dogs and cats of all ages, breeds, and sizes are available through area animal rescues and shelters. Additionally, there are opportunities to help homeless animals through foster programs, donations, and support for fundraisers and other family-friendly activities.

Contact a rescue near you to learn more.

Montgomery County Animal Care and Control

Elo is a young male Pointer/Lab mix. He is fully vetted and will be neutered upon his adoption. Come take him out in the yard and see what a good boy he is and what a great addition to your family. Also, please remember to check ALL breed restrictions and policies if renting or living on Post. Be prepared before adopting. Come visit.

Scruff is a young male Terrier mix. He is fully vetted, will be neutered and chipped upon adoption. Sweet boy looking for his forever home. Wonderful addition to a lucky family!

Pixel is a young male Cattle Dog. He is vetted and will be neutered upon adoption. He will need a family committed to keeping him challenged with exercise and activities.

Junior is a fantastic young male Husky. He is fully vetted, will be neutered and chipped upon adoption. He would enjoy going on adventures, a large yard and lots of adventures. Come visit him and take him out in the yard. Please do your breed research if you are unfamiliar with this breed. They need at least a 6 foot fenced yard as they do like unsanctioned field trips if they get bored.

Cinnamon is a young female Domestic shorthair mix. She is fully vetted, litter trained and will be spayed upon adoption. She will be a wonderful companion.She can be seen in the Cat Room.

Mia is a young female Domestic shorthair. She is fully vetted, litter trained and spayed. Very happy, sweet girl waiting patiently for her forever family. Come see her in the Cat Room.

Tamika is a young female Domestic Shorthair mix. She is fully vetted, litter trained and will be spayed upon adoption. Come visit her in the Cat room.

Find them all at Montgomery County Animal Care and Control, now located at 437 Jordan Road (North Clarksville) *Come visit them at their new facility*.

For more information, call 931.648.5750, www.facebook.com/MontgomeryCountyAdoptionServices MCACC will gladly answer your questions.

Note: MCACC welcomes visitors to come see the dogs, walk them in the yard, play and interact with them, giving them the attention they deserve. So if you have the opportunity, please stop by and donate some of your time.

Finders Keepers Cat Rescue

Mama Mayo is a female Domestic shorthair/Tabby. She is fully vetted, spayed and litter trained. She is good with children but prefers to be the only fur baby in the home so she can get all the attention. She does like her own space but will come to you for snuggles on her time. Will be a fabulous addition to your family.

If you would like an application and more information, please message the rescue on Facebook www.petfinder.com/member/us/tclarksville/finders-keepers-cat-rescue-tn984/ Or email finderskeeperscatrescue@gmail.com

*Fosters are always needed!*

Cat Adoption Team of Stewart County (CATS)

Billy is a very sweet 3-4 year old male Pit Bull Terrier mix. Billy is a Tripod! But you would never know as it does not slow this loving boy down at all. He is fully vetted, neutered, house trained and listens very well. Billy has done well with children, cats and other dogs. He is always ready for adventures. Billy does need to be fed grain free food to help his skin allergies but does very well on this type of food. Loving boy looking for his forever family. *Foster homes are always needed.

For more information and application please contact CATS info Text Susan at 931.305.8212 or leave a message through their Facebook page www.facebook.com/CatAdoptionTeamOfStewartCountyCATS

Stewart County Faithful Friends Animal Rescue

Drako is still available and hoping his forever family is out there. There is nothing wrong with this boy! He just needs a family willing to give him his forever home. Sadly, folks think a longtimer in a rescue must be flawed or unadoptable. Entirely UNTRUE! He just needs the right family willing to put in some time and effort to help him integrate into a family.

He is vetted, neutered and keeps his kennel clean. He has been in rescue for almost 4 years through no fault of his own. He was dumped as a puppy and saved by the great folks at the rescue. He has been loved on and has been working with the staff daily being around people and engaging in play and attention. This boy has so much love to give to the right person. He still has a lot of energy, needs to be the only pet in the home and would love a large yard or even a ranch or farm land.

This sweetie is a work in progress and would thrive with someone who isn’t afraid of working with him and giving him space to do his zoomies and run off some energy. The Staff at the rescue will be very happy to offer suggestions and do have recommendations of very good, compassionate trainers that they have worked with as well if needed.



Trust me, they won’t just hand you the dog and not be there to help. They are so devoted to this sweet boy and just want him in a loving, kind, happy home. You will be so rewarded with a wonderful companion.



If you would love to add this handsome guy to your family, please fill out an application through Stewart County Faithful Friends Animal Rescue, come for a meet and greet/or call 931.220.8154, www.facebook.com/scffar2010/

Companion Pet Rescue of Middle Tennessee

Kane is a 6 year old male Pit Bull Terrier. He is fully vetted, house trained and neutered. Kane has been around children of all energy levels and does very well. Meet and greets are required if other dogs are in the home and no kitties please.

He is a tank of a guy, loves being with his people and will love a yard with a solid 6 foot fence so he can zoom around. He is an absolute dream of a boy just waiting for his forever family. Please remember to check any breed/pet restrictions if you rent or live on Post! Fosters are always needed.

Kane is waiting for you and can be found through Companion Pet Rescue of Middle Tennessee, for more information please email adoptions@cprmidtn@gmail.com

Two Ladies Caring Dog Rescue

Chewy is a year and a half old Puggle mix. He is fully vetted, neutered and house trained. Chewy is good with other dogs and children. Chewy is special needs as he is deaf but deaf dogs are very quick to pick up hand signals so let’s give this sweetheart a chance in a loving home.

You can find Chewy and fill out an application at our website twoladiescaringdogrescue.org or call 931.401.6737 and Facebook Two Ladies Caring Dog Rescue

Puurrrfect Paws Rescue

Sia is approximately a one-year-old Sealpoint/Snowshoe mix. She is fully vetted, spayed and litter trained. Sia came into rescue as a tripod due to a badly damaged leg that had to be amputated. Don’t feel sorry for this little gal as she gets around just fine on 3 legs. She’s been around large dogs, does great with cat friendly dogs and other cats. Absolutely no hyper dogs and no young kids either please. She is just a sweetheart waiting for her forever home.

To fill out an application, set up a meet and greet and for more information on all the cats or how to become a Foster family, please go to www.puurrrfectpawsrescue.com or message them through their Facebook page, Puurrrfect Paws Rescue

Mikaela’s Mutt Motel

Knox is a delightful 2 year old male Black Lab. He is fully vetted, house/kennel trained and neutered. Knox is good with children, other dogs but unsure about cats. He is just a nice medium energy level and up for all adventures. He would love a yard or long walks to help with his exercise.

To complete an application now and find out more about him you can go to www.mikaelasmuttmotel.org/knox or message them on Facebook at www.facebook.com/mikaelasmuttmotel

*Foster families are always needed.

You can also reach them at 931.342.2526 and emailing adopt@mikaelasmuttmotel.org

Kaylee’s Island of Misfit Dogs Rescue

Kaiju is an adult male Bullmastiff/American Staffordshire Terrier mix. He is fully vetted, neutered and house trained. He is good with other dogs but no cats please. He is super affectionate and absolutely loves being included in all family activities and adventures.

Kaiju is up for anything but also calms down nicely and will just chill with you on the couch. He is a foodie, loves his treats. You must check breed/pet restrictions if on Post or renting. Please remember the rule of 3 when adopting any rescue. 3 days to decompress, 3 weeks to start to get comfortable with the new routine and 3 months to put it all together.

Please call Michelle at 812.827.9015 for more details and an application and check out their Petfinder page www.petfinder.com/search/pets-for-adoption/?shelter_id%5B0%5D=TN1050&sort%5B0%5D=recently_added

Hot Rod’s Garage

Storm is a beautiful male young Labrador mix. He is fully vetted, neutered and house trained. He listens very well, is very sweet and gets along with everyone. He does need a NO cat home please. Storm just has so much love to give and is waiting for his forever family. If looking for a great adventure/jogging, hiking buddy Storm is ready!

For more information call 931.801.1907 /email hrgsrsanc@gmail.com Https:/docs.google.com/forms/d/l/GwSX1g0hKDKniRHmrTKHuRwGG9s-3GQ8KelFtdg-F-Q/edit?usp=sharing

3 Friends Animal Rescue

Max is an adult male mixed breed. He is probably one of the most loyal dogs you will ever meet. He will be the one waiting for you at the door. Max is fully vetted, neutered and house/kennel trained. Max does not like other dogs near him when he has treats or is eating but other than that as long as there is no food he is tolerant.

Max really needs a home with an older, possibly retired couple, no children, no other dogs and cats can be ignored if they ignore him. He does not enjoy being picked up but is a great snuggler. Please check ALL pet restrictions if renting or living on Post.

For more information and an application please contact Kathline at 3friendsrescue@gmail.com or call/text 615.270.9980. Please contact the rescue if you would like to become a Foster. You will be helping the rescue very much!