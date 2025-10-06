Imagination Library of Montgomery County Raises Record $67K+ for Early Childhood Literacy

Montgomery County, TN – The Imagination Library of Montgomery County (ILMC) is thrilled to announce that its annual fundraising event, held August 12th, 2025, at the Customs House Museum & Cultural Center, raised more than $67,000 in support of early childhood literacy.

The total includes $41,477 after expenses from the event, plus an additional $25,000 contribution from Google — making this year’s fundraiser the most successful to date. This incredible support will provide funding to supply every child in the program with books for more than five months.

A heartfelt thank you goes to the Kiwanis of Clarksville, who led the way as the Queen Bee Sponsor, doating $10,000, along with the 11 Honeycomb Sponsors whose generosity helped make the evening possible: Altra Federal Credit Union; BFS Insurance; Camcor Homes LLC; CDE; Clarksville Rotary Club; CEMC; Fortera Credit Union; Keller-Williams/Marion Jewell, Realtor; Providence Builders; Senator Bill Powers; Spring Creek Pediatric Dentistry; and Taylor Dahl and Associates.

“Google was incredible to work with and went above and beyond on this effort. The impact of their donation toward childhood literacy will be felt by children all over Montgomery County for years to come,” said Julie Runyon, ILMC Board Member and Montgomery County Register of Deeds.

“Google is proud to partner with the Imagination Library of Montgomery County, an organization that does such vital work for local families,” said Amber Tillamn, Google Head of Data Center Public Affairs, U.S. “Early literacy is the foundation for future success, and we are committed to supporting the communities we call home. We are thrilled that our contribution will help put books into the hands of thousands of children for months to come.”

ILMC also extends its gratitude to the Swarm Wishes $500 Sponsors, Buzzword $250 Sponsors, anonymous donors, ticket holders, and the many businesses that contributed items for the silent auction, whose collective support allows the ILMC to put books directly into the homes and hands of thousands of children.

Special thanks go to the ILMC Board Members for their dedication and volunteer time; Thrive Creative for designing the printed program and PowerPoint; CMCSS for printing it; and Montgomery County Communications for managing social media graphics.

The organization also recognizes the tireless efforts of event co-chairs Julie Runyon and Michelle Newell, CMC Green Certification Manager and ILMC Board Member, whose leadership and volunteer time were key to the event’s success.

Appreciation also goes to the judges — former Montgomery County Mayor Jim Durrett, Economic Development Leader Janet Wilson, as well as to the emcees Montgomery County Trustee Kimberly Wiggins and Charlie Koon with Legend’s Bank.

“The funds raised will go directly toward putting books into the hands of thousands of Montgomery County children each month,” said Board Chair Bobette Bouton. “Because of the success of the event, combined with support from the Community Health Foundation and the United Way, we can take a breath and plan without wondering how we will pay our $12,350 monthly book bill — ensuring more children will enter school ready to succeed.”

ILMC is part of Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library, which delivers free, high-quality books to children from birth to age five around the globe.

Locally, the ILMC program serves nearly 10,000 children, thanks to the generosity of community partners and events like this fundraiser.

For more information about the ILMC, including how to sign up, visit www.montgomerytn.gov/publiclibrary/kids/reading-pre