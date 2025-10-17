Eldridge Farms Harvest Festival Brings Fall Fun and Community Spirit to Woodlawn

Woodlawn, TN — Get ready for a full day of fall fun as Eldridge Farms hosts its highly anticipated Harvest Festival on Saturday, October 18th, 2025, from 12:00pm to 5:00pm. Located at 4575 Saint Paul Road in Woodlawn, this family-friendly celebration is set to be one of the most exciting fall events of the season.

For just $10.00 admission (children 4 and under get in FREE), guests can enjoy a packed lineup of activities for all ages. The festival grounds will be bustling with local food vendors and food trucks, serving everything from classic fair treats to seasonal favorites like fresh cider and caramel apples.

Kids — and kids at heart — will have endless entertainment with bounce houses, face painting, pumpkin painting, games, hayrides, and the popular Sorghum Sudex Maze. The pumpkin patch will be open for photo ops and picking the perfect carving pumpkin.

One of the festival’s highlights is the Barrel Train Ride Competition, featuring train cars creatively painted by the talented art students from Northwest and Kenwood High Schools. Attendees will get to vote for their favorite designs, making the public part of the judging fun.

In honor of Breast Cancer Awareness Month, Eldridge Farms will also be giving away a limited number of free pink t-shirts—so be sure to arrive early!

With free parking and a lively, festive atmosphere, the Eldridge Farms Harvest Festival will be held on October 18th from 12:00pm–5:00pm, making it the perfect way to celebrate the season with friends, neighbors, and family.

Wear your best pink, and come hungry — fall fun is waiting at Eldridge Farms!

About Eldridge Farms

At Eldridge Farms, we take pride in being a fourth-generation farm nestled in the Oakwood community of Woodlawn, TN. Our rich history and dedication to sustainable agriculture have shaped our commitment to quality and freshness.

For more information, visit their website at www.eldridgefarms.net