APSU Cross Country Shines with 16 Personal Records at ASUN Championship

Jacksonville, FL – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) men’s and women’s cross country teams combined for 16 personal bests at the 2025 Atlantic Sun Conference Cross Country Championship and Sydney Freeman posted the second-fasted 5K time in program history to lead the women’s team, Friday, at Cecil Field.

Freeman raced a 17:42.5 5K, which was a 49-second improvement from her previous personal best of 18:31.2 set earlier this season at the Michael Pretorius Invitational, Sept. 20. The senior from Madison, Alabama helped lead the APSU Govs, who had five other runners – Taylah Upshaw, Laure Marie Kidukula, Jaedyn Stalnecker, Hallie Mattingly, and Jasmihn Hinds – also post personal bests. Additionally, Shaye Foster and Mary Kate French also record their season’s best time at the ASUN Championship.

The APSU Govs posted an average finish time of 18:47 – its best since joining the ASUN prior to the 2023 season.

On the men’s side, all 10 student-athletes posted a personal-best in the 8K race. Tahmar Upshaw led the Governors for the fourth-straight meet with a 25:44.6 – his second-straight meet with a PR.

The Governors also posted the best average finish time with a mark of 26:04.