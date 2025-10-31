60.3 F
Arts/Leisure

Clarksville’s August Art Walk Highlights Local Artists and Downtown Galleries

By News Staff

Clarksville Living MagazineClarksville, TN – August was a busy month for art in downtown Clarksville, with several local venues hosting events and receptions.

The Customs House Museum opened new exhibits featuring artists James Threalkill, Arline Mann, Marty McConnaughey, and Frank Lott. Downtown Artists Co-op held a closing reception and awards presentation for the 2025 Annual Juried Art Expo, which featured dozens of local artists. The Lorenzo Swinton Gallery featured artists Ria Massey, Anna Wise, and our own DC Thomas in an exhibit called “Ethereal Beauty”.

Those are just a few of the highlighted venues. Exhibits were also seen at Pups Plants and Goods, Tattoo Technique, Mug Shots Coffee, First Presbyterian Church, The Gallery at River City Clay, Edward’s Steakhouse, and many others.

The First Thursday Art Walk is a monthly event, free and open to the public, that showcases the work of dozens of artists at various venues throughout downtown Clarksville.

Photo Gallery

