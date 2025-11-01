Clarksville Obituary: Carol Ann Hochgesang

Clarksville, TN – Carol Ann Hochgesang, age 81, of Clarksville, TN, passed away on October 31st, 2025. She was born on September 11th, 1944, in Bath, ME, to Harold and Myrtle Pickard.

Before Carol and her late husband, William moved to Clarksville, TN they were the former owners of Bill’s Garage in West Bath, Maine. She loved going to the casino, crocheting, and riding ATV’s. While Carol may have been selective about her company, those who had the honor of knowing her experienced her love and care.

Carol was preceded in death by her husband, William Raymond Hochgesang. She is survived by her daughter, Pamela Hunt and her husband, Kevin; grandchildren, Kyle (Alysa) Stark and Drew Stark; great-grandchildren, Lylah and Landyn Stark; and brothers, George (Joyce Cantell) Pickard and Bruce (Holly) Pickard.

