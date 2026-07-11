Clarksville Gas and Water Department plans Hawkins Road Water Outage planned for Water Valve Replacement

Clarksville, TN – The Clarksville Gas and Water Department (CGW) has planned a water outage on Tuesday, July 14th, 2026, at 8:00am on a section of Hawkins Road for water valve replacement.

The water outage will affect Hawkins Road from Southern Parkway to Morgan Road and Oak Hill Drive from Hawkins Road to Crestmore Drive. Low water pressure may also affect the vicinity. Motorists should slow down, be alert to utility workers and equipment, or choose an alternate travel route.

The water valve replacement is anticipated to be finished and water service restored by approximately 5:00pm.