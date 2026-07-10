TWRA Reports Zero Boating Fatalities During 2026 July 4th Operation Dry Water Weekend

Nashville, TN – The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency (TWRA) is pleased to report there were no boating-related fatalities over the Operation Dry Water (ODW)-July 4th holiday weekend. The TWRA Boating and Law Enforcement Division compiled the holiday statistics after receiving reports from the Agency’s four regions.

There were 11 injury incidents across the state, along with 16 alcohol-related boating under the influence (BUI) arrests. The Agency also assisted in the recovery efforts for a drowning victim in Stewart County, which the county sheriff’s office handled. Several written citations and warnings were issued, mostly due to vessel registration violations, negligent operation of a vessel, and other safety issues.

TWRA’s total number of boating-related fatalities this year stands at 10 as compared to 13 through the July 4th holiday period last year. Operation Dry Water is a period of increased enforcement and education about the dangers of impaired boating around July 4th, one of the busiest times for boating activity in the year.

TWRA continues to encourage all constituents to boat safely and wear a personal flotation device (PFD) throughout the rest of the summer and as Labor Day weekend approaches.

The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency is responsible for protecting, managing, and conserving fish and wildlife species for the benefit of Tennesseans and visitors. The Agency also maintains public safety through law enforcement and safety education on waterways.