Clarksville Obituary: Stella Hale

Clarksville, TN – Stella Hale, 82, was born January 3rd, 1944, in Lawton Oklahoma to Ben Salas Luna and Adelia (LaBrada) Pomales. She passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on July 4th, 2026. In accordance with her wishes, cremation has taken place and a private family service will be held to honor her life. A second gathering will be held later in Oklahoma.

Stella was a loving mother, not only to her children, but also a second mother to her grandchildren and siblings. As the matriarch of the family, she led with love, strength, and grace. Her warm smile had a way of making everyone who crossed her path feel welcomed, loved, and valued. Stella’s legacy will live on through the countless cherished memories she created and the love she shared so generously.

In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by daughter, Tammy Kitts, brothers, Bernard Luna and Abel Luna, great grandson, Frank Kitts.

She is survived by son Lloyd Stephens Jr and daughter Stephanie Hester; one brother Tyrone (Anita) Luna; four sisters Debra (Darrell) Lane, Teresa (Leslie) Lindsay, Donna (Ernest) Epps, and Sharon (Billy) Whipkey; and sister-in-law Betty Luna; 7 grandchildren, Christopher, Crystal, and Mandy Kitts, Molly Stephens, Misti (Philipp) Ogren, Kim Hester, Dianne Schilling; 15 great grandchildren, Abigail, Bentley, Benjamin, Autumn, Haydence, Kadence, Jacob, Carrie Kitts, Stella and Sophia Ogren, Athena, Everleigh, Addison and Bentley Schilling. She is also survived by 12 nieces and nephews, Sonja Noe, Abel Luna, Rachel Jones, Josh Luna, Adena Petsch, Jacob Lane, Ashley Luna, Adam Lindsay, Brandon Epps, William, Ryan and Enrique Whipkey.

Please visit Stella’s online guestbook at www.sykesfuneralhome.com and share a memory with the family.