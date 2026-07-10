Clarksville Obituary: Stella Hale

Clarksville, TN – Stella Hale, 82, was born January 3rd, 1944, in Lawton Oklahoma to Ben Salas Luna and Adelia (LaBrada) Pomales. She passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on July 4th, 2026. In accordance with her wishes, cremation has taken place and a private family service will be held to honor her life. A second gathering will be held later in Oklahoma.
Stella was a loving mother, not only to her children, but also a second mother to her grandchildren and siblings. As the matriarch of the family, she led with love, strength, and grace. Her warm smile had a way of making everyone who crossed her path feel welcomed, loved, and valued. Stella’s legacy will live on through the countless cherished memories she created and the love she shared so generously.
In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by daughter, Tammy Kitts, brothers, Bernard Luna and Abel Luna, great grandson, Frank Kitts.
She is survived by son Lloyd Stephens Jr and daughter Stephanie Hester; one brother Tyrone (Anita) Luna; four sisters Debra (Darrell) Lane, Teresa (Leslie) Lindsay, Donna (Ernest) Epps, and Sharon (Billy) Whipkey; and sister-in-law Betty Luna; 7 grandchildren, Christopher, Crystal, and Mandy Kitts, Molly Stephens, Misti (Philipp) Ogren, Kim Hester, Dianne Schilling; 15 great grandchildren, Abigail, Bentley, Benjamin, Autumn, Haydence, Kadence, Jacob, Carrie Kitts, Stella and Sophia Ogren, Athena, Everleigh, Addison and Bentley Schilling. She is also survived by 12 nieces and nephews, Sonja Noe, Abel Luna, Rachel Jones, Josh Luna, Adena Petsch, Jacob Lane, Ashley Luna, Adam Lindsay, Brandon Epps, William, Ryan and Enrique Whipkey.
Please visit Stella’s online guestbook at www.sykesfuneralhome.com and share a memory with the family.
About Sykes Funeral Home and Crematory
The caring and experienced professionals at Sykes Funeral Home and Crematory are here to support you through this difficult time. We offer a range of personalized services tailored to your family’s specific needs and preferences. You can rely on us to help you plan a personal and lasting tribute to your loved one. We will carefully guide you through the many decisions that must be made during this challenging time.
You are welcome to call us at any time, any day of the week, for immediate assistance. Or, visit our funeral home in person at your convenience. We also provide a wealth of information on our website, allowing you to learn more from the comfort of your own home.
Sykes Funeral Home is Middle Tennessee’s exclusive provider of Veterans Funeral Care. As members of this network, we deliver world-class service to former and current members of the U.S. military and their families. All package prices for this program can be found at the links above. Whether you choose a National Cemetery, burial at sea, or even a private cemetery, we guarantee that military honors will be conducted appropriately.
For more information, visit their website at www.sykesfuneralhome.com