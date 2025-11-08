Austin Peay State University Professor Emeritus Creates Memorial Scholarship for Grandson, Airman Gage Dean Chester

Clarksville, TN – Dr. Edward W. Chester, Austin Peay State University (APSU) professor emeritus of biology, has made a generous gift to establish the Sr. Airman Gage Dean Chester Agriculture Endowment. The scholarship is named in honor of Dr. Chester’s grandson, who passed away suddenly on July 26th, 2025, at age 23 while serving his country in the U.S. Air Force.

The endowment will provide two annual scholarships beginning in Fall 2026, supporting students in Austin Peay State University’s Department of Agriculture. To be eligible, students must be sophomores, juniors or seniors enrolled full-time with a GPA of 2.85 or above. The scholarship is renewable for qualifying recipients.

“Gage was passionate about serving others, whether through his military service or his connection to agriculture and the community,” Dr. Chester said. “These scholarships will help students pursue their dreams in agriculture while honoring Gage’s memory and his commitment to making a difference.”

Senior Airman Chester was an honor graduate of Rossview High School in Clarksville and attended Austin Peay State University before joining the U.S. Air Force. During his five years of service, he attained the rank of senior airman and served as a health services management technician with the 23rd Healthcare Operations Squadron at Moody Air Force Base, Georgia. His service included a three-year assignment at RAF Lakenheath AFB, England.

“The Chester family’s generosity during this difficult time demonstrates the kind of legacy Gage inspired,” said Kris Phillips, APSU vice president for Alumni, Engagement and Philanthropy. “This endowment will provide meaningful support to agriculture students and ensure that Gage’s commitment to service continues through future generations of Austin Peay graduates.”

Senior Airman Chester was the son of James Chester and Carmen Miller and is survived by his parents, sister Skylar Judith Chester, grandfather Dr. Edward Wayne Chester, and step-family including father Brian Miller, brother Brian Miller II, and sister Alaynee Miller.

About Endowments at APSU

Endowments are permanently restricted funds managed by the Austin Peay State University Foundation. The amount of each scholarship award may vary and will be determined based upon the value of the endowment and the foundation spending plan.

To establish an endowment, corporate partnership, or support other fundraising initiatives, contact the APSU Division of Alumni, Engagement and Philanthropy at 931-221-7127 or give@apsu.edu.