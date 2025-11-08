Clarksville Obituary: Sherman Leroy Wolfe

Clarksville, TN – Sherman Leroy Wolfe, age 70, of Erin, TN, passed away on Wednesday, November 5th, 2025, at his residence.
A Celebration of Life Service will be held 2:00pm Friday, November 7th, 2025 at the Chapel of Nave Funeral Home with Bro. Melvin Self officiating. Graveside services with full military honors will follow in Middle Tennessee State Veterans Cemetery at a later date.
The Wolfe family will receive friends on Friday from 10:00am until the hour of service Friday afternoon.
Sherman entered this life on November 5th, 1955 in Detroit, MI, son to the late Leroy Wolfe and Willie Pearl Self Wolfe. Sherman had a love for his country where he faithfully served in the United States Marine Corp. After his years of service, Sherman enjoyed a fruitful career as a High-Rise Builder, and loved taking care of his family; he will be greatly missed.
In addition to his parents, Sherman was preceded in death by his daughter, Hollie Wolfe; siblings, Jack Wolfe, Jimmy Wolfe, Faith Parrott, Jack Wolfe, Opal Wong, and Ralph Wolfe.
Survivors include his loving wife of 45 years, Branda Wolfe; son, Dustin Wolfe; and brother, Melvin (Arvilla) Self, Bill (Anita) Wolfe, Howard (Carla) Wolfe, and Hope (Rex) England. Sherman also leaves behind his precious grandchildren, Kaylie Wolfe, Jessie Wolfe, Isabella Wolfe, April Wolfe, and Lillie Wolfe
Family will serve as pallbearers.
Arrangements are in the care of Nave Funeral Home, 931.289.4277, NaveFuneralHomes.com.
