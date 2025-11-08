68.9 F
Clarksville
Saturday, November 8, 2025
HomeNewsClarksville Police Department Searching for Missing Teen Elijah Replogle
News

Clarksville Police Department Searching for Missing Teen Elijah Replogle

Last Seen Near Governor’s Square Mall

News Staff
By News Staff
Elijah Replogle
Elijah Replogle

Clarksville Police Department (CPD)Clarksville, TN – The Clarksville Police Department (CPD) is asking for the public’s assistance in locating a runaway juvenile, 16-year-old Elijah Replogle.

Elijah was last seen on November 5th, 2025, at approximately 4:00pm at his residence on Artie Manning Road. In the early morning hours of November 6th, 2025, he was reportedly seen at the GameStop located in Governor’s Square Mall, where he attempted to sell a PlayStation VR headset.

Elijah is described as 5’5” tall, weighing approximately 120 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing the clothing shown in the photo provided.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911, so an officer can check his status or contact CPD Detective Salazar at 931.648.0656, ext. 5383.

Previous article
Clarksville Obituary: Sherman Leroy Wolfe
News Staff
News Staffhttp://www.clarksvilleonline.com
RELATED ARTICLES

Latest Articles

EDITOR PICKS

UPCOMING EVENTS

POPULAR CATEGORIES

ABOUT US

Clarksville Online is a digital newspaper for the Clarksville-Montgomery County area. Clarksville Online provides the latest news, sports and entertainment information. For Clarksville News now it's Clarksville Online. The Voice of Clarksville Tennessee.

Contact us: contactus@clarksvilleonline.com

FOLLOW US

©2025 Clarksville Online

Clarksville Online - Clarksville News, Sports, Events and Information