Clarksville Police Department Searching for Missing Teen Elijah Replogle

Clarksville, TN – The Clarksville Police Department (CPD) is asking for the public’s assistance in locating a runaway juvenile, 16-year-old Elijah Replogle.

Elijah was last seen on November 5th, 2025, at approximately 4:00pm at his residence on Artie Manning Road. In the early morning hours of November 6th, 2025, he was reportedly seen at the GameStop located in Governor’s Square Mall, where he attempted to sell a PlayStation VR headset.

Elijah is described as 5’5” tall, weighing approximately 120 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing the clothing shown in the photo provided.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911, so an officer can check his status or contact CPD Detective Salazar at 931.648.0656, ext. 5383.