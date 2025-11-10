Oak Grove Racing, Gaming & Hotel Unveils Road to the Oak Grove Trotting Derby and Oak Grove Trotting Oaks

Oak Grove, KY – Oak Grove Racing, Gaming & Hotel, Churchill Downs Incorporated’s premier harness facility, announced today the newly-established – Oak Grove Racing, Gaming & Hotel, Churchill Downs Incorporated’s premier harness facility, announced today the newly-established

Road to the Oak Grove Trotting Derby and Road to the Oak Grove Trotting Oaks to enrich its recently announced signature stakes–the $500,000 Oak Grove Trotting Derby and $300,000 Oak Grove Trotting Oaks.

The Road to the Oak Grove Trotting Derby and Road to the Oak Grove Trotting Oaks have been established to reward exceptional two-year-old trotting performances from the prior year. A series of designated Grand Circuit and Sire Stakes races will serve as automatic qualifying events.

Winners of these “win and you’re in” races will earn a fully paid, automatic spot in the corresponding elimination race for the 2026 inaugural events, with all pre-entry and starting fees covered by the race sponsors. The automatic qualifying races and the 2025 respective race winners to date are identified below.

Road to the Oak Grove Trotting Derby

Oak Grove Trotting Derby Automatic Qualifying Races

2025 Race Winner Breeders Crown 2YO Trot Spencer Hanover Mohawk Million Apex Peter Haughton Apex William Wellwood Ardonne Valley Victory TBD (November 15, 2025) Kentucky Sire Stakes Championship Series Endurance Indiana Sire Stakes Championship Premier Bluebird Ohio Sire Stakes Championship (Scarlet) Big Ranger Oak Grove Trotting Derby Automatic Qualifying Races (cont.) 2025 Race Winner New Jersey Sire Stakes Championship Apex New York Sire Stakes Championship AI Pennsylvania Sire Stakes Championship Dublin Hanover Ontario Sire Stakes Championship (Gold) Strobe Lite

Road to the Oak Grove Trotting Oaks

Oak Grove Trotting Oaks Automatic Qualifying Races 2025 Race Winner Breeders Crown 2YO Filly Trot Storybook Love Jim Doherty Atlantic Summer Peaceful Way Sugar Packet Kentuckiana Stallion Management Nezuko Kamado S Goldsmith Maid TBD (November 15, 2025) Kentucky Sire Stakes Championship Series Country Glide Indiana Sire Stakes Championship Setyoursightshigh Ohio Sire Stakes Championship (Scarlet) For Dayze New Jersey Sire Stakes Championship Emmas Mystery CCL New York Sire Stakes Championship Sharp Seven Pennsylvania Sire Stakes Championship Ginger Tree Lex Ontario Sire Stakes Championship (Gold) Bingo Night

*Any automatic slot winner that has won more than one qualifying race is limited to only one spot for the eliminations.

The elimination races, scheduled for Monday, May 4th, 2026, will have a purse of $50,000 for the Oak Grove Trotting Derby and $30,000 for the Oak Grove Trotting Oaks. Both the elimination races and the championship finals will be limited to a maximum of nine, with all competitors starting on the gate.

The Oak Grove Trotting Derby and Oak Grove Trotting Oaks are open stakes events for all eligible three-year-olds that have met all stakes conditions, including payment of all fees. For the inaugural 2026 event, the pre-entry and starting fees for each race will be as follows:

Race March 15, 2026 Fee April 15, 2026 Fee Elimination Starting Fee Total Fees Oak Grove Trotting Derby $500 $500 $1,500 $2,500 US Oak Grove Trotting Oaks $500 $500 $500 $1,500 US *no starting fee for Finals

Additional details, including final race conditions, staking details, wagering menus, hospitality offerings and charitable beneficiaries, will be announced in the coming months.

About Oak Grove Racing, Gaming and Hotel

Oak Grove Racing, Gaming and Hotel is a premier harness racing and gaming destination in Oak Grove, Kentucky, dedicated to providing a world-class experience to guests and supporting the local community. Oak Grove’s annual 36-day race meet is conducted from mid-March through mid-July with average daily purses ranking among the leaders in North America.

About Churchill Downs, Incorporated

www.churchilldownsincorporated.com Churchill Downs Incorporated (“CDI”) (Nasdaq: CHDN) has been creating extraordinary entertainment experiences for over 150 years, beginning with the company’s most iconic and enduring asset, the Kentucky Derby. Headquartered in Louisville, Kentucky, CDI has expanded through the development of live and historical racing entertainment venues, the growth of the TwinSpires horse racing online wagering business and the operation and development of regional casino gaming properties.

About the Kentucky Harness Association