33.2 F
Clarksville
Monday, November 10, 2025
HomeNewsOak Grove Racing, Gaming & Hotel Unveils Road to the Oak Grove...
News

Oak Grove Racing, Gaming & Hotel Unveils Road to the Oak Grove Trotting Derby and Oak Grove Trotting Oaks

News Staff
By News Staff
Oak Grove Harness Racing
Oak Grove Harness Racing
Oak Grove Racing, Gaming & HotelOak Grove, KY – Oak Grove Racing, Gaming & Hotel, Churchill Downs Incorporated’s premier harness facility, announced today the newly-established
 
Road to the Oak Grove Trotting Derby and Road to the Oak Grove Trotting Oaks to enrich its recently announced signature stakes–the $500,000 Oak Grove Trotting Derby and $300,000 Oak Grove Trotting Oaks.
 
The Road to the Oak Grove Trotting Derby and Road to the Oak Grove Trotting Oaks have been established to reward exceptional two-year-old trotting performances from the prior year. A series of designated Grand Circuit and Sire Stakes races will serve as automatic qualifying events.
 
Winners of these “win and you’re in” races will earn a fully paid, automatic spot in the corresponding elimination race for the 2026 inaugural events, with all pre-entry and starting fees covered by the race sponsors.  The automatic qualifying races and the 2025 respective race winners to date are identified below.
 

Road to the Oak Grove Trotting Derby

Oak Grove Trotting Derby Automatic Qualifying Races

 
2025 Race Winner
Breeders Crown 2YO Trot
Spencer Hanover
Mohawk Million
Apex
Peter Haughton
Apex
William Wellwood
Ardonne
Valley Victory
TBD (November 15, 2025)
Kentucky Sire Stakes Championship Series
Endurance
Indiana Sire Stakes Championship
Premier Bluebird
Ohio Sire Stakes Championship (Scarlet)
Big Ranger
Oak Grove Trotting Derby Automatic Qualifying Races (cont.)
2025 Race Winner
New Jersey Sire Stakes Championship
Apex
New York Sire Stakes Championship
AI
Pennsylvania Sire Stakes Championship
Dublin Hanover
Ontario Sire Stakes Championship (Gold)
Strobe Lite
 

Road to the Oak Grove Trotting Oaks

Oak Grove Trotting Oaks Automatic Qualifying Races
2025 Race Winner
Breeders Crown 2YO Filly Trot
Storybook Love
Jim Doherty
Atlantic Summer
Peaceful Way
Sugar Packet
Kentuckiana Stallion Management
Nezuko Kamado S
Goldsmith Maid
TBD (November 15, 2025)
Kentucky Sire Stakes Championship Series
Country Glide
Indiana Sire Stakes Championship
Setyoursightshigh
Ohio Sire Stakes Championship (Scarlet)
For Dayze
New Jersey Sire Stakes Championship
Emmas Mystery CCL
New York Sire Stakes Championship
Sharp Seven
Pennsylvania Sire Stakes Championship
Ginger Tree Lex
Ontario Sire Stakes Championship (Gold)
Bingo Night
 
*Any automatic slot winner that has won more than one qualifying race is limited to only one spot for the eliminations.
 
The elimination races, scheduled for Monday, May 4th, 2026, will have a purse of $50,000 for the Oak Grove Trotting Derby and $30,000 for the Oak Grove Trotting Oaks. Both the elimination races and the championship finals will be limited to a maximum of nine, with all competitors starting on the gate.
 
 
The Oak Grove Trotting Derby and Oak Grove Trotting Oaks are open stakes events for all eligible three-year-olds that have met all stakes conditions, including payment of all fees.  For the inaugural 2026 event, the pre-entry and starting fees for each race will be as follows:
 
Race
March 15, 2026 Fee
April 15, 2026 Fee
Elimination Starting Fee
Total Fees
Oak Grove Trotting Derby
$500
$500
$1,500
$2,500 US
Oak Grove Trotting Oaks
$500
$500
$500
$1,500 US
*no starting fee for Finals
 
 
 
 
 
Additional details, including final race conditions, staking details, wagering menus, hospitality offerings and charitable beneficiaries, will be announced in the coming months.

About Oak Grove Racing, Gaming and Hotel

Oak Grove Racing, Gaming and Hotel is a premier harness racing and gaming destination in Oak Grove, Kentucky, dedicated to providing a world-class experience to guests and supporting the local community.  Oak Grove’s annual 36-day race meet is conducted from mid-March through mid-July with average daily purses ranking among the leaders in North America.

About Churchill Downs, Incorporated

Churchill Downs Incorporated (“CDI”) (Nasdaq: CHDN) has been creating extraordinary entertainment experiences for over 150 years, beginning with the company’s most iconic and enduring asset, the Kentucky Derby. Headquartered in Louisville, Kentucky, CDI has expanded through the development of live and historical racing entertainment venues, the growth of the TwinSpires horse racing online wagering business and the operation and development of regional casino gaming properties. www.churchilldownsincorporated.com
 

About the Kentucky Harness Association

The Kentucky Harness Association exists to promote, support and facilitate growth in the harness industry in Kentucky and to promote and encourage cooperative efforts among racetracks, owners, breeders, trainers and drivers, fans, and other industry participants for the overall benefit of the industry.  The KHA strives to increase visibility on issues that impact the industry on local, state, and national levels while continuing to promote the Kentucky harness racing and breeding industry. www.kentuckyharness.com
Previous article
Austin Peay State University Sophomore Arielle Lawrence Earns Cybersecurity Internship with Tennessee Department of Finance & Administration
Next article
Clarksville Police Charge Two Teens in Deadly State Line Road Shooting
News Staff
News Staffhttp://www.clarksvilleonline.com
RELATED ARTICLES

Latest Articles

EDITOR PICKS

UPCOMING EVENTS

POPULAR CATEGORIES

ABOUT US

Clarksville Online is a digital newspaper for the Clarksville-Montgomery County area. Clarksville Online provides the latest news, sports and entertainment information. For Clarksville News now it's Clarksville Online. The Voice of Clarksville Tennessee.

Contact us: contactus@clarksvilleonline.com

FOLLOW US

©2025 Clarksville Online

Clarksville Online - Clarksville News, Sports, Events and Information