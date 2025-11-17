Austin Peay State University Hosts Graphic Designer Dana James Mwangi for Free Lecture at Trahern Building

Clarksville, TN – Award-winning graphic designer Dana James Mwangi will visit Austin Peay State University (APSU) for a free public lecture on Tuesday, November 18th, 2025, 16 6:00pm in the Trahern Building’s Mike and Sara Gotcher Theatre.

Mwangi has more than 15 years of branding and design experience, and is the founder of the Memphis-based Cheers Creative. She also serves as a consultant, website strategist, and public speaker. Her visit was made possible through the APSU Department of Art + Design and the Center of Excellence for the Creative Arts (CECA).

“We are excited to host Dana Mwangi on campus,” said McLean Fahnestock, chair of the APSU Department of Art + Design. “It’s very important that our students engage and interact with working artists, and our graphic design students benefit tremendously from visiting designers demonstrating the possibilities within their field.”

About the Artist

At Cheers Creative, Mwangi’s Memphis-based creative hub, she spearheads standout brand designs and websites that champion authentic voices – from women entrepreneurs and LGBTQ+ business owners to community advocates and everyday experts building significant platforms. Her work has helped clients grow from modest beginnings to audiences of millions, all while maintaining their authentic voice and values.

With extensive experience in teaching and business coaching, Mwangi has developed branding and career development workshops for organizations like the University of Memphis (her alma mater) and Women’s Business Center South.

About the APSU Department of Art + Design

Established in 1927, the Department of Art + Design is one of the original departments at Austin Peay State University. Accredited by the National Association of Schools of Art and Design, the department offers studies in animation, art education, art history, ceramics, drawing, digital media, graphic design, illustration, painting, photography, printmaking, and sculpture.

The department is housed in the APSU College of Arts and Letters and consists of 19 full-time faculty for approximately 350 students. Three on-campus galleries also support the art and design programs. In 2017, the department moved into a state-of-the-art building. The Department of Art + Design also houses the Goldsmith Press and Rare Type Collection, a remarkable collection of antique and vintage wooden letterforms.

To learn more about the department, contact McLean Fahnestock, department chair, at fahnestockm@apsu.edu .

About the APSU Center of Excellence for the Creative Arts

Since 1985, the Austin Peay State University Center of Excellence for the Creative Arts (CECA, or “seek-ah”) has been providing students, the Clarksville community, and the Middle Tennessee region with engaging experiences through the Art + Design, Music, Theatre & Dance, and Creative Writing programs at APSU. CECA brings as many as 85 guest artists to Clarksville each year and presents up to 100 public arts & culture events annually, including concerts, exhibitions, artist lectures, master classes, artist residencies, and more.

In addition, CECA provides the arts faculty at APSU with research opportunities to enhance their professional growth as well as numerous student scholarships each year to support APSU’s own emerging artists.