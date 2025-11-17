Clarksville Obituary: Rafael Roldan Cotto

Clarksville, TN – Rafael Roldan Cotto passed away peacefully on November 15th, 2025, leaving behind a legacy that will forever warm the hearts of those who knew him. Born on February 2nd, 1961, in Puerto Rico, Rafael’s journey through life was marked by love, kindness, and a deep commitment to his family and community.

As a proud veteran of the United States Army, Rafael honorably served his country, exemplifying the values of bravery and dedication. His spirit of service did not end with his military career; it seamlessly transitioned into his role as a chef in his community. Rafael’s culinary creations were not just meals; they were heartfelt expressions of his love for those he served, bringing joy to countless patrons throughout his years in the kitchen.

Rafael was a loving husband to Wanda Roldan, with whom he shared a deep bond filled with mutual respect and affection. Together, they built a beautiful family that was the cornerstone of Rafael’s life.

He will be fondly remembered by not only his wife, Wanda, but his mother, Isabel Cotto, and by his children: Rafael Alexander Roldan, and Shantell Roldan. As a father, Rafael instilled a sense of pride and resilience in his children, guiding them with gentleness and encouragement. His legacy extends to his grandchildren, Aleandra Roldan, Audrianna Roldan, Erilyn Roldan, and Ashanti Almestica, and precious Ayla Almestica, his great-grandchild.

Rafael is preceded in death by his father, Eulogio Roldan.

Rafael’s family was his pride and joy; they were the ultimate accomplishment that he cherished most. He dedicated his life to providing for them, ensuring that they felt loved and supported every day. His influence will be felt profoundly in their lives as they carry his memory forward.

As we remember Rafael Roldan Cotto, let us celebrate a life well-lived and a life rich in love, service, and dedication to family.

No services are planned at this time.

