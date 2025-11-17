Community Celebrates Grand Opening of Results Physiotherapy and Ascension Saint Thomas Clinic in Clarksville

Clarksville, TN – Results Physiotherapy, in partnership with Ascension Saint Thomas, has opened a new clinic at 970 Tiny Town Road in Clarksville.

Community members marked the opening with an open house on October 15th, where guests met the physical therapy team and toured the facility.

The new clinic expands access to Results Physiotherapy’s hands-on, evidence-based care for patients recovering from injuries, surgeries, or chronic pain.

“Our mission has always been to help people get back to what they love with less pain and greater mobility,” said Clay McClain, vice president of operations with Results Physiotherapy. “We are proud to continue to provide high-quality, patient-focused care to the residents of Clarksville through our partnership with Ascension Saint Thomas.”

“This expansion reflects Ascension Saint Thomas’ ongoing commitment to improving health access and wellness across Clarksville,” said Fahad Tahir, president and CEO, Ascension Saint Thomas. “By bringing physical therapy services closer to where people live and work, we are helping patients heal faster and live fuller, more active lives in Montgomery County and the surrounding areas.”

In July, Ascension Saint Thomas received approval from the Tennessee Health Facilities Commission to move forward with a new full-service hospital in Clarksville-Montgomery County.

The facility, located on 96 acres at Highway 76 and Interstate 24, will include 44 inpatient beds with capacity to expand to 132.

The hospital will anchor a new health campus designed to improve access, reduce travel time, and expand services across the region.

This month, Ascension Saint Thomas and Lifepoint Rehabilitation, part of Lifepoint Health, also received approval to build an inpatient rehabilitation hospital on the campus. The facility will serve adults recovering from complex conditions such as stroke, brain or spinal injuries, neurological disorders, and orthopedic trauma.

The Clarksville-Tiny Town clinic is the fourth Results Physiotherapy in Clarksville providing comprehensive rehabilitation services and personalized treatment plans through Ascension

Saint Thomas’ statewide healthcare network.

For more information about Results Physiotherapy or to schedule an appointment, visit www.resultspt.com

About Results Physiotherapy

Founded in 1996 in Nashville, Tennessee, Results Physiotherapy is one of the largest and fastest-growing physical therapy companies in the U.S. Results is one of the largest brands in the Upstream Rehabilitation family of clinical care. The company operates a network of more than 200 clinics across nine states.

Results prides itself on its commitment to clinical excellence through employee training and clinical emphasis on individualized treatment through manual therapy, exercise, and education, ensuring evidence-based care for each patient.

About Ascension Saint Thomas

Ascension Saint Thomas is a faith-based, nonprofit health system with a 125-year history of delivering personalized care, with special attention to those most vulnerable. The system includes 18 hospitals and 320 sites of care across 45 counties in Tennessee, including affiliated joint ventures, medical practices, clinics, and specialty facilities.

With more than 13,000 associates, Ascension Saint Thomas serves millions of patients annually. It is part of Ascension, one of the largest Catholic health systems in the U.S., with approximately 99,000 associates, 23,000 aligned providers, and 121 hospitals. In FY2024, Ascension provided $2.1 billion in care for those living in poverty and other community benefit programs.

Visit www.ascension.org