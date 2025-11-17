Clarksville Gas and Water Department plans Water valve maintenance planned for Old Russellville Pike and surrounding areas

Clarksville, TN – The Clarksville Gas and Water Department (CGW) has planned water outages and low water pressure for water valve maintenance work on Tuesday, November 18th, 2025, at 10:00pm on Old Russellville Pike and surrounding areas.

Utility construction workers will temporarily and intermittently turn off water service according to the work schedule listed. Low water pressure may also affect residents on connecting streets and roads where the work is being done.

Tuesday, November 18th, from 10:00pm to 2:00am, Wednesday, November 19th

Old Russellville Pike (Rossview Road to 2443 Old Russellville Pike)

Centennial Drive (Old Russellville Pike to Mason Court)

Blaine Court

The water valve maintenance is in preparation of water valve replacement work to be scheduled and announced at a later date through normal channels. Please visit the Clarksville Gas and Water Department website at www.ClarksvilleGW.com for planned utility construction work.