Tennessee Families to Receive Full SNAP Benefits as TDHS Resumes November Issuance

Nashville, TN – The Tennessee Department of Human Services (TDHS) announced today that, following the end of the federal government shutdown, it received guidance from the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) Food and Nutrition Service to begin issuing full Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits for November 2025, beginning Monday, November 17th.

USDA has directed states to return to using the traditional calculation tables that determine maximum SNAP payment amounts, allowing benefits to be issued at the normal amounts. As a result, Tennessee SNAP recipients who received a partial November benefit will receive the remainder of their November benefit amount.

What SNAP Recipients Can Expect

SNAP households that previously received partial benefits will have the remaining benefit amount added to their EBT card beginning Monday, November 17th.

Households that have not yet received any November benefits should expect to receive their full benefit amount in the coming days.

Customers who typically receive benefits on the 18th, 19th, or 20th of the month will receive their November benefits on their usual date.

Additionally, December SNAP benefits will be issued in full on customers’ normal date.

SNAP recipients can use the One DHS Customer Portal to view the latest case details at https://onedhs.tn.gov/csp.

SNAP customers can also use the ebtEDGE app or Cardholder Portal to check their benefit amounts by visiting www.fisglobal.com/ebtedgemobile to download the app or log into the Cardholder Portal at https://www.ebtedge.com/gov/portal/PortalHome.do.

For any additional information, customers are encouraged to visit the TDHS website here: www.tn.gov/humanservices/federal-shutdown.html.

