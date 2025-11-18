Clarksville Obituary: Owen Robert Schroeder, Jr.

Clarksville, TN – Owen Robert Schroeder, Jr. age 85, of Clarksville, TN passed away on Sunday, November 16th, 2025.
Celebration of Life will be held at 11:00am on Friday, November 21st, 2025 at McReynolds-Nave & Larson Funeral Home with Rev. Larry Robertson officiating. Burial and full military honors will follow at Greenwood Cemetery.
The family will receive friends on Thursday from 4:00pm-7:00pm and again on Friday from10 a.m. until the hour of service at the funeral home.
Owen entered this life on June 26th, 1940 in Miami, Florida, to the late Owen Robert Schroeder, Sr. and Esther Raker Schroeder. He was a Retired Major of The United States Army, having served two tours in Vietnam and made 154 airborne jumps. Owen was an avid outdoorsman and enjoyed hunting and fishing. He was the winner of multiple bass tournaments, as well as the Presidents 100 Pistol Award and a member of the US Pistol Team.
He was a member of the 2650 club, and in 1967 was the only shooter in the world to make club. Owen further demonstrated his love for the outdoors by being a founding member of Twin Oaks Bow Club and by serving as the Outdoors Sportswriter at the Leaf Chronicle for over 30 years. He also set on the board of directors for Fortera Credit Union and was a deacon and member at Hilldale Baptist Church.
In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his wife of 57 years, Ann Manners Schroeder; daughter, Kimberly Schroeder; granddaughter, Caroline Schroeder; siblings, Larry, Ricky, and Blanche Schroeder.
Survivors include his sons, Owen “Woody” Schroeder III (Michelle), and Troy Schroeder (Erin); grandchildren, Morgan Meador (Kyle), Hayley Jackson, and Emily Schroeder; five great-grandchildren, and siblings, Gary Schroeder (Michelle), Chrysley Schroeder (Janice), and Theresa Ammons (Dan)
Memorial donations may be made to Hilldale Baptist Church.
Arrangements are in the care of McReynolds-Nave & Larson Funeral Home, 1209 Madison Street, Clarksville, TN.
Online condolences may be made at www.NaveFuneralHomes.com
