Clarksville Obituary: Frankie Joan Oldham

Clarksville, TN – Frankie Joan Oldham, age 85, passed away on December 6th, 2025, in Hendersonville, Tennessee. She was born on January 8th, 1940, in Evansville, Indiana, and spent the majority of her life in Clarksville, Tennessee, where she lived from 1965 to 2022.
Frankie was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother whose love for her family was always at the center of her life. She was married to her husband, James Oldham, for 62 wonderful years before his passing. She was also preceded in death by her daughter, Lisa O’Halloran; her parents, Vera Ervin and Robert Bolen; her brother, Robert Bolen Jr.; and her sisters, Angela Alexander and Marie Kroeger.
She is survived by her children, Susan Baggett (Phillip), Terry Oldham (Selina), Linda Hampton (Terry), and Scott Oldham (Donna); as well as her sister, Francis Dockery.
Frankie’s legacy lives on through her grandchildren: Jennifer Byrd, Zachery Baggett, Joshua Oldham, Matthew Oldham, Jaclyn Oldham, Fiona Oldham, Whitney Rasor, and Alexandra Reed; and her great-grandchildren: Bailey Baggett, Madalynn Byrd, Battle Byrd, Jenny Oldham, Clark Oldham, Wren Oldham, Soren Oldham, Leighton Rasor, Landon Rasor, and Franklin Reed.
Frankie will be deeply missed by her family and all who knew her. Her memory will forever remain in the hearts of those she loved so dearly.
Frankie Joan Oldham was born at home in Evansville, Indiana, where she spent her early years until marrying in 1955. As a proud military wife, she moved frequently, embracing each new place with resilience and grace. In 1965, she settled in Clarksville, Tennessee, where she would spend the majority of her life and build lasting roots while raising her five children.
Once her children were all in school, Frankie chose to pursue her long-held dream of becoming a nurse. She graduated as an LPN and began her nursing career at Memorial Hospital. She later joined Clarksville Medical Clinic, where she worked with dedication and compassion until her retirement in 2002. Frankie was deeply loved and will be profoundly missed by all who knew her. The family extends their heartfelt gratitude to Alive Hospice in Hendersonville, Tennessee, for their care and support during her final days.
Funeral Services will be conducted on Wednesday, December 17th at 10:00amat Kentucky Veteran Cemetery West, located at 5817 Fort Campbell Boulevard, Hopkinsville, KY.
