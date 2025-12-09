Clarksville Obituary: Jesse Ted Norris

Clarksville, TN – Jesse Ted Norris, age 91, of Clarksville, TN passed away on Wednesday, December 3rd, 2025. He was lovingly known as “Ted”.
Ted entered this life on March 26, 1934, in Montgomery County, TN to the late B.C. Norris and Jessie Huffman Norris. Along with his brothers, Bill and Bobby, he became a co-owner of Red River Block and Supply in the early 1950’s.
Ted had many talents and creative outlets. He had a deep passion for music and art. He enjoyed stained glass, playing both the trumpet and piano, rebuilding player pianos, and simply just working with his hands. Ted had a love for animals and raising plants. He was a member of First Baptist Church, Clarksville, as well as Civil Air Patrol, and the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Reserves.
In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his wife, Rosemary Norris; son, Michael Scott Norris, and siblings, Anita Norris, Martha Jones, William Norris, Ben Ed Norris, and Joe Norris.
Survivors include his daughters, Amanda Norris Smith, and Jessica Norris Davidson (John); grandchildren, Alexandra Smith, Morgan Smith, Michael Davidson, and Turner Davidson. Ted also leaves behind his brother, Bobby Norris, and several nieces and nephews.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Clarksville Montgomery County Humane Society.
Ted’s family will celebrate and remember his life privately.
Arrangements are in the care of McReynolds-Nave & Larson Funeral Home, 1209 Madison Street, Clarksville, TN.
Online condolences may be made at www.NaveFuneralHomes.com
