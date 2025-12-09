33.9 F
Clarksville
Tuesday, December 9, 2025
HomeNewsClarksville Police Seek Help Locating Missing Teen Trellis “Trey” Lavant Brown
News

Clarksville Police Seek Help Locating Missing Teen Trellis “Trey” Lavant Brown

News Staff
By News Staff
Trellis Lavant Brown
Trellis Lavant Brown

Clarksville Police Department (CPD)Clarksville, TN – The Clarksville Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in locating a runaway juvenile, 17-year-old Trellis “Trey” Lavant Brown. He was last seen on November 21st, 2025, at around 5:00pm near Otis Smith Drive.

Trey is 5’11” tall, weighs approximately 135 pounds, has black dreads, and has brown eyes. He was wearing a hoodie with red, black pants, and black and red Jordans.

If you have any information about Trey’s whereabouts, please call 911 immediately so officers can check his status or contact CPD Detective Neal at 931.648.0656, ext. 5538.

Previous article
Austin Peay State University Expands Teacher Pipeline With $1.025 Million Grow Your Own Grant
News Staff
News Staffhttp://www.clarksvilleonline.com
RELATED ARTICLES

Latest Articles

EDITOR PICKS

UPCOMING EVENTS

POPULAR CATEGORIES

ABOUT US

Clarksville Online is a digital newspaper for the Clarksville-Montgomery County area. Clarksville Online provides the latest news, sports and entertainment information. For Clarksville News now it's Clarksville Online. The Voice of Clarksville Tennessee.

Contact us: contactus@clarksvilleonline.com

FOLLOW US

©2025 Clarksville Online

Clarksville Online - Clarksville News, Sports, Events and Information