Clarksville Police Seek Help Locating Missing Teen Trellis “Trey” Lavant Brown

Clarksville, TN – The Clarksville Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in locating a runaway juvenile, 17-year-old Trellis “Trey” Lavant Brown. He was last seen on November 21st, 2025, at around 5:00pm near Otis Smith Drive.

Trey is 5’11” tall, weighs approximately 135 pounds, has black dreads, and has brown eyes. He was wearing a hoodie with red, black pants, and black and red Jordans.

If you have any information about Trey’s whereabouts, please call 911 immediately so officers can check his status or contact CPD Detective Neal at 931.648.0656, ext. 5538.