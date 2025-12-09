Austin Peay State University Expands Teacher Pipeline With $1.025 Million Grow Your Own Grant

Clarksville, TN – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) Eriksson College of Education was recently awarded a $1.025 million grant from the Tennessee Department of Education to provide funding for teacher apprentices through July 2027.

“We are thrilled to receive this funding from the Tennessee Department of Education,” said Dr. John R. McConnell III, the Eriksson College of Education’s interim dean. “It will allow us to remove barriers and increase access to our high-quality teacher preparation program. The Grow Your Own Teacher Residency provides a pathway to teaching for many who wouldn’t have the means otherwise. Together with the support of the university administration, as well as our state and district partners, we have graduated nearly 150 students since 2022, and the level of community interest continues to expand.”

The Eriksson College of Education worked closely with the Clarksville-Montgomery County School System (CMCSS) to develop the Grow Your Own Teacher Residency, which welcomed its first cohort in 2019. This innovative teacher preparation program provides a no-cost pathway to a teaching career and was named the first federally-registered teacher apprenticeship in the nation. Now, more than 28 states have implemented similar initiatives.

As teacher apprentices, students enroll in an accelerated, three-year bachelor’s degree program and work in full-time, paid positions in local schools while attending a mixture of online and evening classes. Apprentices are placed with some of the district’s best teachers as mentors, who provide guidance and support throughout the program. Upon completing their degree and meeting state assessment requirements, these students become fully licensed educators.

This program supports continued efforts to address teacher shortages, particularly in high-needs areas such as special education. With school districts working in tandem with Austin Peay and community college partners, the no-cost degree enables many individuals to overcome barriers and achieve their dream of becoming a teacher.

In addition to CMCSS, Austin Peay State University now supports multiple rural school districts across Tennessee that have adopted the teacher apprenticeship model.

“This grant will continue to make a tremendous difference in opening doors for aspiring teachers,” said Amber Button, the Eriksson College of Education’s coordinator of teacher residencies. “We are thrilled that the state sees the value in supporting our program and students.”

With interest in teacher apprenticeship opportunities surging locally and nationwide, this grant award comes at the perfect time as Austin Peay State University continues to strengthen this teacher preparation pipeline.

“With this grant funding, we can continue breaking down financial barriers that often prevent talented individuals from pursuing teaching careers,” said Amy Barrett, director of the Office of Teacher Education and Partnerships at Austin Peay State University. “The beauty of our Grow Your Own model is that it creates a win-win situation — our district partners gain dedicated educators who are already familiar with their school communities, while our students can earn their degrees and teaching credentials without the burden of educational debt. This accessibility is transforming how we prepare the next generation of teachers.”

As part of the grant agreement, the Eriksson College of Education will collaborate with the state on program implementation, including administering scholarships for qualified educational expenses such as tuition, books, and fees. The grant period runs from August 1st, 2025, through July 30th, 2027.

Austin Peay is one of several educator preparation programs (EPPs) in Tennessee approved to offer registered teacher apprenticeship programs through the state’s Grow Your Own initiative. The apprenticeship designation enables EPPs to apply for federal and state funding, thereby reducing the costs incurred by participating school districts and universities.

For more information about Austin Peay State University’s Grow Your Own Teacher Residency or to explore partnership options, visit apsu.edu/education/grow-your-own.

About the APSU Eriksson College of Education

The Austin Peay State University Eriksson College of Education prepares dynamic teachers and educational leaders to positively impact communities and schools in the 21st century. The college offers initial and advanced licensure, as well as non-licensure programs. The college’s programs, including the nationally known Grow Your Own Teacher Residency, are accredited by the Council for the Accreditation of Educator Preparation (CAEP).

For more, visit www.apsu.edu/education