ZZ Top Announces Clarksville Concert on March 31st, 2026 as Part of “The Big One!” U.S. Tour

By News Staff
ZZ Top The Big One! U.S. Tour
F&M Bank ArenaClarksville, TN – ZZ Top who previously announced a range of European performances as part of their 2026 The Big One! Tour have just revealed the tour’s initial domestic concert dates that will bring them to multiple U.S. markets this spring. 
 
The new Big One! dates go on sale this Friday, December 12th, 2025, and are in addition to the Dos Amigos tour stops, shared with Dwight Yoakam, that were announced and put on sale last month.  
  
ZZ Top –Billy F Gibbons, Frank Beard and Elwood Francis — has maintained a blistering tour schedule of late and shows no signs of slowing down. Gibbons commented, “We’ve been spending a lot of time on the road, and the more we’re out there, the more it feels like home. Our philosophy is to keep on keeping on because, simply put, we’ve been having a good time and see no reason to stop. It’s great to connect with audiences that are now three generations deep. The party train continues to roll!”  
 
  
The stuff of rock legends, ZZ Top traces its history back to the last day of 1969 with the band making its public debut at the Knights of Columbus Hall in Beaumont, TX shortly thereafter. In the intervening years, ZZ Top has been responsible for the sale of more than 60 million albums worldwide. Their catalog includes four RIAA certified Gold albums, six Platinum albums and one album, Eliminator, that has been certified Diamond in recognition of sales of more than 10 million copies.
 
Beyond that, they enjoyed eight Top 40 singles, two Platinum-certified video collections and were inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of fame 21 years ago by Keith Richards of the Rolling Stones. 

ZZ Top/The Big One! Dates  

March 21 – Abilene, TX – Back Porch 
March 22 – Amarillo, TX – Civic Center 
March 24 – Greeley, CO – Union Colony Civic Center  
March 31- Clarksville, TN – F&M Bank Arena
April 2 – Alexandria, LA – Laborde Earles Coliseum 
April 3 – Lake Charles, LA – Golden Nugget 
April 4 – Batesville, MS – Civic Center 
April 6 – New Orleans, LA – Saenger Theatre 
April 7 – New Orleans, LA – Saenger Theatre 
April 9 – San Antonio, TX- Majestic Theatre 
April 10 – San Antonio, TX – Majestic Theatre 
April 11 -Thackerville, OK – WinStar World Casino 
April 30 – Oxford, AL -Oxford Performing Arts Center 
May 1 – Cherokee, NC – Harrah’s Cherokee Casino Resort 
May 2 -Valdosta, GA – Wild Adventure  
May 5 – Madison, WI – Orpheum Theater 
May 14 – Council Bluffs, IA – Harrah’s 
May 15 – Prior Lake, MN – Mystic Lake Casino 
May 19 – Greensburg, PA – Palace Theatre 
 

Dos Amigos Tour Date with Dwight Yoakam previously announced 

March 26 – Brookings, SD – Dacotah Bank Center 
March 27 – Grand Island, NE – Heartland Events Center 
March 28 – Wichita, KS – INTRUST Arena 
April 17 – Little Rock, AR – Simmons Bank Arena 
April 18 – Huntsville, AL – Orion Amphitheater 
April 19 – Lexington, KY – Gatton Park Amphitheater 
April 23 – Fort Wayne, IN – Allen County Coliseum 
April 24 – Peoria, IL – Peoria Civic Center Arena 
April 25 – Bonner Springs, KS – Azura Amphitheater 
May 7 – Des Moines, IA – Lauridsen Amphitheater 
May 8 – Camdenton, MO – Ozarks Amphitheater 
May 9 – El Reno, OK – Lucky Star Amphitheater 
May 21 – North Charleston, SC – North Charleston Coliseum 
May 22 – Cary, NC – Koka Booth Amphitheater 
May 23 – Huntington, WV – Marshall Health Network Arena 

The Big One! Tour/European dates previously announced

June 22 – Tartu, Estonia 
June 23 – Helsinki, Finland 
June 26 – Rattvik, Sweden 
June 28 – Trondheim, Norway 
June 30 – Malmo, Sweden 
July 2 – Hamburg, Germany 
July 3 – Friedberg, German 
July 4 – Waltheim, Germany 
July 6 – Pardubice, Czech Republic 
July 7 – Poelten, Austria 
July 9 – Brussels, Belgium 
July 10 – Esch-sur-Alzette, Luxembourg 
July 11 – Bospop Festival, Weert, NL  
July 13 – Regensburg, Germany 
July 14 – Zurich, Switzerland 
July 15 – Paris, France 
July 16 – Saint Malo Du Bois, France 
July 18 – Pamplona, Spain 
July 19 – Barcelona, Spain 
July 20 – TBA 
July 22 – Valencia, Spain 
July 23 – Murcia, Spain 
July 25 – Cadiz, Spain 
 

About F&M Bank Arena

F&M Bank Arena and Ford Ice Center Clarksville opened on July 15th, 2023, and is managed by Sabertooth Sports & Entertainment, LLC. Ford Ice Centers offers a variety of learn-to-skate programs at F&M Bank Arena, continuing its mission to expose and grow hockey to more Middle Tennessee residents.
 
F&M Bank Arena is located at 101 Main Street, Clarksville, TN.
 
For more information, please visit myfmbankarena.com.
 
 
