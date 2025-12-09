ZZ Top Announces Clarksville Concert on March 31st, 2026 as Part of “The Big One!” U.S. Tour

Clarksville, TN – ZZ Top who previously announced a range of European performances as part of their 2026 The Big One! Tour have just revealed the tour’s initial domestic concert dates that will bring them to multiple U.S. markets this spring. ZZ Top who previously announced a range of European performances as part of their 2026 The Big One! Tour have just revealed the tour’s initial domestic concert dates that will bring them to multiple U.S. markets this spring.

The new Big One! dates go on sale this Friday, December 12th, 2025, and are in addition to the Dos Amigos tour stops, shared with Dwight Yoakam, that were announced and put on sale last month.

ZZ Top –Billy F Gibbons, Frank Beard and Elwood Francis — has maintained a blistering tour schedule of late and shows no signs of slowing down. Gibbons commented, “We’ve been spending a lot of time on the road, and the more we’re out there, the more it feels like home. Our philosophy is to keep on keeping on because, simply put, we’ve been having a good time and see no reason to stop. It’s great to connect with audiences that are now three generations deep. The party train continues to roll!”

The stuff of rock legends, ZZ Top traces its history back to the last day of 1969 with the band making its public debut at the Knights of Columbus Hall in Beaumont, TX shortly thereafter. In the intervening years, ZZ Top has been responsible for the sale of more than 60 million albums worldwide. Their catalog includes four RIAA certified Gold albums, six Platinum albums and one album, Eliminator, that has been certified Diamond in recognition of sales of more than 10 million copies.

Beyond that, they enjoyed eight Top 40 singles, two Platinum-certified video collections and were inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of fame 21 years ago by Keith Richards of the Rolling Stones.

ZZ Top/The Big One! Dates

March 21 – Abilene, TX – Back Porch

March 22 – Amarillo, TX – Civic Center

March 24 – Greeley, CO – Union Colony Civic Center

March 31- Clarksville, TN – F&M Bank Arena

April 2 – Alexandria, LA – Laborde Earles Coliseum

April 3 – Lake Charles, LA – Golden Nugget

April 4 – Batesville, MS – Civic Center

April 6 – New Orleans, LA – Saenger Theatre

April 7 – New Orleans, LA – Saenger Theatre

April 9 – San Antonio, TX- Majestic Theatre

April 10 – San Antonio, TX – Majestic Theatre

April 11 -Thackerville, OK – WinStar World Casino

April 30 – Oxford, AL -Oxford Performing Arts Center

May 1 – Cherokee, NC – Harrah’s Cherokee Casino Resort

May 2 -Valdosta, GA – Wild Adventure

May 5 – Madison, WI – Orpheum Theater

May 14 – Council Bluffs, IA – Harrah’s

May 15 – Prior Lake, MN – Mystic Lake Casino

May 19 – Greensburg, PA – Palace Theatre

Dos Amigos Tour Date with Dwight Yoakam previously announced

March 26 – Brookings, SD – Dacotah Bank Center

March 27 – Grand Island, NE – Heartland Events Center

March 28 – Wichita, KS – INTRUST Arena

April 17 – Little Rock, AR – Simmons Bank Arena

April 18 – Huntsville, AL – Orion Amphitheater

April 19 – Lexington, KY – Gatton Park Amphitheater

April 23 – Fort Wayne, IN – Allen County Coliseum

April 24 – Peoria, IL – Peoria Civic Center Arena

April 25 – Bonner Springs, KS – Azura Amphitheater

May 7 – Des Moines, IA – Lauridsen Amphitheater

May 8 – Camdenton, MO – Ozarks Amphitheater

May 9 – El Reno, OK – Lucky Star Amphitheater

May 21 – North Charleston, SC – North Charleston Coliseum

May 22 – Cary, NC – Koka Booth Amphitheater

May 23 – Huntington, WV – Marshall Health Network Arena

The Big One! Tour/European dates previously announced

June 22 – Tartu, Estonia

June 23 – Helsinki, Finland

June 26 – Rattvik, Sweden

June 28 – Trondheim, Norway

June 30 – Malmo, Sweden

July 2 – Hamburg, Germany

July 3 – Friedberg, German

July 4 – Waltheim, Germany

July 6 – Pardubice, Czech Republic

July 7 – Poelten, Austria

July 9 – Brussels, Belgium

July 10 – Esch-sur-Alzette, Luxembourg

July 11 – Bospop Festival, Weert, NL

July 13 – Regensburg, Germany

July 14 – Zurich, Switzerland

July 15 – Paris, France

July 16 – Saint Malo Du Bois, France

July 18 – Pamplona, Spain

July 19 – Barcelona, Spain

July 20 – TBA

July 22 – Valencia, Spain

July 23 – Murcia, Spain

July 25 – Cadiz, Spain

