ZZ Top Announces Clarksville Concert on March 31st, 2026 as Part of “The Big One!” U.S. Tour

Clarksville, TN – ZZ Top who previously announced a range of European performances as part of their 2026 The Big One! Tour have just revealed the tour’s initial domestic concert dates that will bring them to multiple U.S. markets this spring.
The new Big One! dates go on sale this Friday, December 12th, 2025, and are in addition to the Dos Amigos tour stops, shared with Dwight Yoakam, that were announced and put on sale last month.
ZZ Top –Billy F Gibbons, Frank Beard and Elwood Francis — has maintained a blistering tour schedule of late and shows no signs of slowing down. Gibbons commented, “We’ve been spending a lot of time on the road, and the more we’re out there, the more it feels like home. Our philosophy is to keep on keeping on because, simply put, we’ve been having a good time and see no reason to stop. It’s great to connect with audiences that are now three generations deep. The party train continues to roll!”
The stuff of rock legends, ZZ Top traces its history back to the last day of 1969 with the band making its public debut at the Knights of Columbus Hall in Beaumont, TX shortly thereafter. In the intervening years, ZZ Top has been responsible for the sale of more than 60 million albums worldwide. Their catalog includes four RIAA certified Gold albums, six Platinum albums and one album, Eliminator, that has been certified Diamond in recognition of sales of more than 10 million copies.
Beyond that, they enjoyed eight Top 40 singles, two Platinum-certified video collections and were inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of fame 21 years ago by Keith Richards of the Rolling Stones.
ZZ Top/The Big One! Dates
March 21 – Abilene, TX – Back Porch
March 22 – Amarillo, TX – Civic Center
March 24 – Greeley, CO – Union Colony Civic Center
March 31- Clarksville, TN – F&M Bank Arena
April 2 – Alexandria, LA – Laborde Earles Coliseum
April 3 – Lake Charles, LA – Golden Nugget
April 4 – Batesville, MS – Civic Center
April 6 – New Orleans, LA – Saenger Theatre
April 7 – New Orleans, LA – Saenger Theatre
April 9 – San Antonio, TX- Majestic Theatre
April 10 – San Antonio, TX – Majestic Theatre
April 11 -Thackerville, OK – WinStar World Casino
April 30 – Oxford, AL -Oxford Performing Arts Center
May 1 – Cherokee, NC – Harrah’s Cherokee Casino Resort
May 2 -Valdosta, GA – Wild Adventure
May 5 – Madison, WI – Orpheum Theater
May 14 – Council Bluffs, IA – Harrah’s
May 15 – Prior Lake, MN – Mystic Lake Casino
May 19 – Greensburg, PA – Palace Theatre
Dos Amigos Tour Date with Dwight Yoakam previously announced
March 26 – Brookings, SD – Dacotah Bank Center
March 27 – Grand Island, NE – Heartland Events Center
March 28 – Wichita, KS – INTRUST Arena
March 27 – Grand Island, NE – Heartland Events Center
March 28 – Wichita, KS – INTRUST Arena
April 17 – Little Rock, AR – Simmons Bank Arena
April 18 – Huntsville, AL – Orion Amphitheater
April 19 – Lexington, KY – Gatton Park Amphitheater
April 23 – Fort Wayne, IN – Allen County Coliseum
April 24 – Peoria, IL – Peoria Civic Center Arena
April 25 – Bonner Springs, KS – Azura Amphitheater
April 18 – Huntsville, AL – Orion Amphitheater
April 19 – Lexington, KY – Gatton Park Amphitheater
April 23 – Fort Wayne, IN – Allen County Coliseum
April 24 – Peoria, IL – Peoria Civic Center Arena
April 25 – Bonner Springs, KS – Azura Amphitheater
May 7 – Des Moines, IA – Lauridsen Amphitheater
May 8 – Camdenton, MO – Ozarks Amphitheater
May 9 – El Reno, OK – Lucky Star Amphitheater
May 21 – North Charleston, SC – North Charleston Coliseum
May 22 – Cary, NC – Koka Booth Amphitheater
May 23 – Huntington, WV – Marshall Health Network Arena
May 8 – Camdenton, MO – Ozarks Amphitheater
May 9 – El Reno, OK – Lucky Star Amphitheater
May 21 – North Charleston, SC – North Charleston Coliseum
May 22 – Cary, NC – Koka Booth Amphitheater
May 23 – Huntington, WV – Marshall Health Network Arena
The Big One! Tour/European dates previously announced
June 22 – Tartu, Estonia
June 23 – Helsinki, Finland
June 26 – Rattvik, Sweden
June 28 – Trondheim, Norway
June 30 – Malmo, Sweden
July 2 – Hamburg, Germany
July 3 – Friedberg, German
July 4 – Waltheim, Germany
July 6 – Pardubice, Czech Republic
July 7 – Poelten, Austria
July 9 – Brussels, Belgium
July 10 – Esch-sur-Alzette, Luxembourg
July 11 – Bospop Festival, Weert, NL
July 13 – Regensburg, Germany
July 14 – Zurich, Switzerland
July 15 – Paris, France
July 16 – Saint Malo Du Bois, France
July 18 – Pamplona, Spain
July 19 – Barcelona, Spain
July 20 – TBA
July 22 – Valencia, Spain
July 23 – Murcia, Spain
July 25 – Cadiz, Spain
About F&M Bank Arena
F&M Bank Arena and Ford Ice Center Clarksville opened on July 15th, 2023, and is managed by Sabertooth Sports & Entertainment, LLC. Ford Ice Centers offers a variety of learn-to-skate programs at F&M Bank Arena, continuing its mission to expose and grow hockey to more Middle Tennessee residents.
F&M Bank Arena is located at 101 Main Street, Clarksville, TN.
For more information, please visit myfmbankarena.com.