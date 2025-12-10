Clarksville Obituary: Nancy Marie Smith

Clarksville, TN – Nancy Marie Smith, age 84, of Clarksville, TN passed away on Sunday, December 7th, 2025 at Skyline Medical Center in Nashville, TN.

Nancy was born on September 7th, 1941 in Clarksville, TN to the late Gilbert Rose and Mirandy I. Edds. Nancy is also preceded by her husband, Alfred Capallia Smith and her brother, Hubert Ray Rose

Nancy is survived by her son, Alfred Capallia Smith, Jr.; sister, Mildred Irene Beard; grandchildren, Nancy Colhen, Jerry Dale Barnett, Jr., and Donnie Jarrell; great grandchildren, Carrie Colhen and Michael Colhen.

A celebration of life will be held on Friday, December 12th, 2025 at 11:00am in the Chapel of Neal Tarpley Parchman Funeral Home. Visitation will be on Friday, December 12th, 2025 from 10:00am until the hour of service. Burial will follow directly after the service at Greenwood Cemetery.

Arrangements are entrusted to Neal Tarpley Parchman Funeral Home, 1510 Madison Street, Clarksville, TN 37040; 931.645.6488. Online condolences and live streaming of the service may be made at viewed at www.nealtarpleyparchman.com

