Clarksville Obituary: Ralph Jay Jordan

Clarksville, TN – Ralph Jay Jordan, passed away suddenly on Saturday December 6th, 2025 surrounded by his loving family. He was born on April 29th, 1957 in Lansing, Michigan. He worked as an Automotive Maintenance Engineer most of his life.

He worked at Spartan Engineering in Lake Odessa, Michigan where he met his loving wife of 33 years, whom he had married on December 10th, 1992. He was employed by Martinrea in Hopkinsville, Kentucky.

Survived are his his Wife, Tammie Jordan of Clarksville, Tennessee, son Shane (Dawn) Jordan of Clarksville, Tennessee. Daughter Jenny (Matt) Carrell of Gladwin, Michigan and son Josh (Mandy) Jordan of Pomona, Kansas. Grandchildren Nevaeh, Layla, Kaylana, Isla, Jordan Carter, Jason, Justin, Ashley, Reilly and Jake. Great Grandchildren Grayson, Brielle and Braelynn. His sister Dawn Goodman of Nashville, Michigan, many Nieces and Nephews.

He is proceeded in Death by his Parents, Ahmo and Ardith Jordan and his sister Cheryl Jordan.

Ralph has requested no funeral. Celebration of Life at a later date.

Donations can be made to the Family at this time.