Clarksville Obituary: Gerard Thomas Kiley

Clarksville, TN – Gerard Thomas Kiley, age 83, formerly of Bayonne, NJ, passed away on Wednesday, December 17th, 2025 at AHAVA Healthcare in Clarksville, TN.
Gerard was born on October 4th, 1942, in Bayonne, NJ, to the late B. Harry Kiley and Catherine Rooney. Gerard was also preceded in death by his wife Geraldine Mary Kiley; daughter, Geralynn Ballance and sister, Catherine Page.
Gerard is survived by his daughters, Kimberly (Steve) Malacarne and Christine (Patrick) Dzamba; grandchildren, Melissa Malacarne, Steven (Maiken) Malacarne, Jessica (E.J.) Daigs and Sydney Ballance; son in law, Jeff Ballance.
A celebration of life will be held on Monday, December 22nd, 2025 at 2:00pm in the Chapel of Neal Tarpley Parchman Funeral Home. Visitation will be on Monday, December 22nd, 2025 from 12:00pm until the hour of service at the funeral home.
Gerard was a proud U.S. Navy veteran, a member of VA Post 19 in Bayonne, NJ, and the Knights of Columbus. He is loved by many and will be missed by all.
Arrangements are entrusted to Neal Tarpley Parchman Funeral Home, 1510 Madison Street, Clarksville, TN 37040; 931.645.6488.
