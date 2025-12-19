Clarksville Obituary: Sylvia Mercedes Davila Aviles

Clarksville, TN – Sylvia Mercedes Davila Aviles, age 83, passed away on Friday, December 19th, 2025.
A Memorial Service will be held at 2:00pm on Saturday, December 20th, 2025 at McReynolds-Nave & Larson Funeral Home with Rev. Dr. Modesto Martinez.
The family will receive friends on Saturday from 1:00pm until the hour of service at the funeral home.
Sylvia entered this life on August 10th, 1942 in San Juan, Puerto Rico to the late Francisco Davila Rolon and Dolores Aviles Reyes. She was a faithful woman who spent her life serving the Lord.
She was a member of First Baptist Church, Carolina. Sylvia also had a heart for children and enjoyed teaching. She was a talented woman who enjoyed crafting and working with her hands. She spent many years as a talented florist and enjoyed cooking.
In addition to her parents, she is also preceded in death by her husband, Julio Ramirez Serrano, 4 brothers, and 1 sister.
Survivors include her children, Janice Ramirez Davila (Carlos Garcia), Sylvia Martinez (Modesto Martinez), and Alex Ramirez Davila (Glorimar Estrella-Ramirez), siblings, Carmen Iris Davila Aviles, Roberto Davila Aviles, and Oscar Davila Aviles; grandchildren, Karlajan, Jeancarlo, Emmanuel, Gabriel, Gamaliel, Jehieli, Emanuel, Alexandra, and Alondra; great-grandchildren, Evangeline, Aryanna, Kaleb, Amanda, Alanna, Obed, Anika, Nayeli, and Saryah.
Arrangements are in the care of McReynolds-Nave & Larson Funeral Home, 1209 Madison Street, Clarksville, TN.
Online condolences may be made at www.NaveFuneralHomes.com
