Clarksville Obituary: Lisa Lorraine Margist

Clarksville, TN – Lisa Lorraine Margist, age 72, passed away peacefully in her sleep on December 20th, 2025 in Clarksville, Tennessee. She was born on June 29th, 1953, in Champaign, Illinois.

Lisa enjoyed simple pastimes, including watching television, playing games on her tablet, and visiting the casino. She also loved traveling and lived with a free-spirited nature—what some would have called a gypsy at heart. She found joy in collecting crystals and following her curiosity wherever it led.

She is survived by her seven children: Sherry Snow, Nadine (Margist) Patterson, Teresa Margist, Christina Margist, James Margist, Robert Margist, and Michael Margist, and by 19 grandchildren. Lisa is also survived by her siblings Juanita Bailey, April Gayso, Lynda Kelly, and Carl Raymond. She was preceded in death by her parents, Juanita (Fern) Lockhart and Carl Raymond, and by her sister, Donna Raymond. Lisa’s life journey was complex, and she leaves behind a family who will carry forward their own stories and memories.

Arrangements are private.