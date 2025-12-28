Pick Tennessee Products Awarded $20,000 America 250 Grant for Statewide Outreach

Nashville, TN – Pick Tennessee Products, the Tennessee Department of Agriculture’s producer-focused marketing program, has been awarded a $20,000 America 250 grant to support statewide outreach celebrating the upcoming 250th anniversary of the signing of the Declaration of Independence.

“Tennessee farmers and producers have always been at the heart of our communities,” Assistant Commissioner for Business Development Matthew Wade said. “Through this Exhibitions and Programs grant, Pick Tennessee Products will spotlight the people and products that reflect our state’s agricultural legacy while encouraging Tennesseans to support local, now and for generations to come.”

America 250 is a national initiative focused on commemorating the nation’s history and the people and communities shaping its future. With this grant, Pick Tennessee Products will highlight the role that Tennessee farmers and producers play in preserving agricultural heritage, supporting local economies and connecting communities across the state.

Grant funding will support year-round expanded promotions, including enhanced social media campaigns, themed decorations and educational displays at the Wilson County–Tennessee State Fair as well as pop-up promotional events. These efforts will highlight Tennessee-grown and Tennessee-made goods; increase visibility for Pick Tennessee Products; encourage Tennesseans to support local agriculture; and connect communities with farmers, makers, and agritourism businesses through the Pick Tennessee Products platform.

Pick Tennessee Products connects consumers with thousands of Tennessee farm-direct and locally made items including fruits and vegetables, meats, dairy products, specialty foods, nursery stock, agritourism destinations, wineries, breweries, distilleries and more.

To learn more about the Pick Tennessee Products program, visit Pick Tennessee Products.

The State of Tennessee made available $6,435,000 to the Tennessee State Museum to administer on behalf of the Commission, with the majority of funding to be regranted to Tennessee communities to support statewide America 250 initiatives.