Mayors’ Power Breakfast Showcases Investments in Police, Fire, and Public Systems

Written by Chris Lancia

Clarksville, TN – At the annual Clarksville-Montgomery County Mayors’ Power Breakfast, one theme rose above the din of conversation in the Wilma Rudolph Event Center: our area is growing fast, and the way we manage that growth will define future opportunities available to residents.

The joint update from city and county leadership painted a picture of sustained investment in people, safety, and the everyday systems that make a city and county work.

On the city side, Clarksville Mayor Joe Pitts highlighted increased effort put towards expanded community assistance programs, nationally accredited police services, a strengthened fire department, modernized courts, and major infrastructure projects ranging from new substations to large-scale water and wastewater upgrades.

A focus on livability alongside growth was reflected in updates on downtown improvements, new parking options, additional greenways, inclusive playgrounds, and continued recognition as a Tree City USA.

Montgomery County Mayor Wes Golden provided a three-year progress report, which echoed those themes.

New hospitals and jobs, libraries and parks, additional schools, and strengthened judicial services showed a region responding to rapid population increases. Public safety investments include a unified county fire service, fully staffed EMS, expanded school resource officer coverage, new first responder training facilities, and a shared radio system that will allow city and county first responders to communicate directly for the first time.

Infrastructure remains central in future plans at both levels. Major road projects like Rossview Road and Lafayette Road improvements, upgrades to highway facilities, and forward-looking conversations with the Tennessee Department of Transportation regarding future I-24 access points all point toward long-range planning over short-term fixes.

Greenway expansion, new playgrounds, and dozens of community events highlighted that quality of life is being treated as an essential part of living in this area. Looking ahead, the mayors previewed projects such as the Montgomery County Fairgrounds, new EMS and fire facilities, continued downtown revitalization, and a regional 250th anniversary of the United States celebration involving participation from both local governments, Austin Peay State University, and Fort Campbell.

The event closed with a strong emphasis on collaboration. Regular coordination between city and county leaders, public-private partnerships, and shared public safety systems underscored a simple idea: growth is best managed together.

For residents across Clarksville and Montgomery County, the message was clear: progress is visible, momentum is real, and the work ahead will require continued cooperation and thoughtful planning to keep the community thriving.